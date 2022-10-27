Everything new on Netflix UK this November, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s November releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this November, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Matt Long as Zeke Landon in Manifest Season 4, holding a hospital patient’s hand (Credit: Netflix)

Young Royals Season 2 | Tuesday 1 November

When Prince Wilhelm arrives at prestigious boarding school Hillerska, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations - but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice.

Manifest Season 4: Part 1 | Friday 4 November

As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

The Crown Series 5 | Wednesday 9 November TOP PICK

As a new decade enters its stride, the old certainties are no longer guaranteed. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order and presents the monarchy with both challenges and opportunities, but trouble is brewing closer to home as Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer plunge the monarchy into a constitutional crisis with their divorce.

Dead to Me | Thursday 17 November

Jen and Judy return for the third and final season. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law. Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star.

1899 | Thursday 17 November TOP PICK

A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare. From the creators of Dark.

Wednesday | Wednesday 23 November

Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie star in this Addams Family series from the Smallville creators (Tim Burton also directs a handful of episodes but frankly they’re really overstating his involvement).

Comedy

Melissa Fumero as Eliza and Randall Park as Timmy in Blockbuster, holding video tape and smiling (Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Blockbuster | Thursday 3 November TOP PICK

Timmy Yoon is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees including his long-time crush, Eliza fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero star as Netflix tempts fate.

Neal Brennan: Blocks | Tuesday 8 November

Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something’s wrong with him. From his complicated relationship with his dog Keith, drugs and alcohol, liberalism, and his slim chances of finding real everlasting love, Brennan gives the audience a look inside his psyche.

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy | Tuesday 15 November

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would | Tuesday 22 November

A new comedy special from the departing Daily Show host.

Family

Po, La-La, Dipsy, and Tinky-Winky in the 2022 Teletubbies revival (Credit: Netflix)

The Dragon Prince Season 4 | Thursday 3 November

The Dragon Prince saga enters its next phase: the Mystery of Aaravos. The enigmatic Startouch elf, Aaravos, stakes his claim to the magical world of Xadia after centuries of careful planning. Fantasy from Aaron Ehasz (head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (game director of Uncharted 3).

The Soccer Football Movie | Wednesday 9 November

Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

Teletubbies | Monday 14 November TOP PICK

Join colourful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess. Each episode includes new, original “Tummy Tales” songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

Documentary

Bodybuilder Sally McNeil, posing atop a tank (Credit: Netflix)

Killer Sally | Wednesday 2 November

On Valentine’s Day 1995, national bodybuilding champion, Ray McNeil, was choking his bodybuilder wife, Sally, when she grabbed a gun and fatally shot him twice. With a documented history of domestic abuse, Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life; the prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. A three-episode true crime story examining domestic violence, gender roles, and the world of bodybuilding.

FIFA Uncovered | Wednesday 9 November

Ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a new documentary will take a look at corruption scandals in football’s governing body – focusing particularly on the tenure of Sepp Blatter.

Is That Black Enough for You?!? | Friday 11 November

Celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired.

Capturing the Killer Nurse | Friday 11 November

Charlie Cullen was an experienced registered nurse, trusted and beloved by his colleagues at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey. He was also one of history’s most prolific serial killers, with a body count potentially numbering in the hundreds across multiple medical facilities in the Northeast. Accompanies the Eddie Redmayne/Jessica Chastain film The Good Nurse.

Stutz | Monday 14 November

Phil Stutz is one of the world’s leading psychiatrists. He’s helped countless patients over 40 years, including world-class creatives and business leaders, and among them many therapy-skeptics. Directed by friend and patient Jonah Hill, the film explores Stutz’s life and walks the viewer through his signature visualization exercises, The Tools.

I Am Vanessa Guillen | Thursday 17 November

Vanessa Guillén always dreamed of joining the military, but once she was stationed at Fort Hood, everything shattered: in 2020, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on base, Guillén was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice, and this bracing, candid film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Oval Office.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?! | Thursday 17 November TOP PICK

In 1996, Pepsi introduced a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Run for the Money | Tuesday 15 November

Celebrity participants can win a cash prize based on the time spent running away from hunters. If you can escape to the end, you will win a large sum of money... Do you choose to turn yourself in? Or will you keep running to the end for money and for pride?

Snack vs Chef | Wednesday 30 November

Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize.

Internationals

Ander Puig as Nico in Elite, wearing a blue school uniform blazer and looking out the window (Credit: Netflix)

The Fabulous | Friday 4 November

Hyperrealistic romance. The Fabulous portrays the dream, love and friendship of youths who dedicate themselves to the fashion industry.

Elite Season 6 | Friday 18 November TOP PICK

After Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s party and Guzman’s runaway, the secret about Armando’s death could destroy the love story between Samuel and Ari.

First Love | Thursday 24 November

Two teenagers fall in love for the first time in the late 90s; two decades later, one is about to get engaged, while the other is divorced with a teenage son who’s falling in love for the first time. Inspired by the music of Hikaru Utada.

My Name Is Vendetta | Wednesday 30 November

When Sofia posts a photo of her father to Instagram, the small post is enough to change their lives forever: following the computer trail, two criminals enter their home and brutally kill Sofia’s mother and uncle, giving rise to a settling of scores that has been brooding for almost twenty years. A fast-paced action, survival and revenge film set in Northern Italy. Written and directed by Cosimo Gomez and starring Alessandro Gassman.

A Man of Action | Wednesday 30 November

A film loosely inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, that explores the figure of the Spanish who pulled off a legendary counterfeiting operation in Paris that landed him in the crosshairs of America’s biggest bank.

Netflix Original Films

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder, wearing blue on a windswept moor (Credit: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix)

Enola Holmes 2 | Friday 4 November

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and David Thewlis star.

Lost Bullet 2 | Thursday 10 November

After the death of Charras, Lino and Julia took over and form the new narcotic unit. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino continues his hunt and won’t let anyone get in his way.

Falling for Christmas | Thursday 10 November

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star.

The Wonder | Wednesday 16 November TOP PICK

1862. 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing. Florence Pugh and Kíla Lord Cassidy star.

Christmas With You | Thursday 17 November

Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

The Noel Diary | Thursday 24 November

When best-selling author Jake Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel, an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss star.

Old Favourites

The Syndicate (Series 1) | Friday 4 November