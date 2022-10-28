The hit Swedish YA drama about young royals at the elite boarding school Hillerska is returning to Netflix for its second series this November

Young Royals, the Swedish series about a young gay prince at an elite boarding school, is returning for its second series this November.

The series, which stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will be available to watch as a boxset on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about Young Royals Season 2.

What is it about?

When Prince Wilhelm arrives at prestigious boarding school Hillerska, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations - but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice.

Series 2 opens in the wake of the cliffhanger ending to Series 1. August, a rival classmate at Hillerska, outed Wilhelm as gay by leaking a private video – and now Wilhelm’s parents are pressuring him to “protect the crown” by ending his relationship.

Who stars in Young Royals?

Malte GaÌrdinger as August in Young Royals S2, wearing a red school blazer (Credit: Robert Eldrim/Netflix)

Edvin Ryding plays Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, the lead character. Outside of Young Royals, Ryding is best known as a voice artist, providing vocals for various Swedish-dubbed versions of international programmes – like, for example, Arcane, Paddington, and Don’t Look Up.

Omar Rudberg plays Simon Eriksson, a scholarship student who becomes romantically involved with Wilhelm. Rudberg is best known as a former member of the boyband FO&O – Young Royals is his first foray into screen acting.

Malte Gårdinger plays August of Årnäs, Wilhelm’s second cousin and rival. Outside Young Royals, Gårdinger’s most high-profile credit is in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, in which he stars alongside Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. His father is Swedish television personality Pontus Gårdinger

They’re joined by Frida Argento as Simon’s sister Sara, Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona, Inti Zamora Sobrado as Simon’s friend Ayub, and Pernilla August as Wilhelm’s mother Queen Kristina of Sweden amongst others.

Who writes and directs it?

The series was created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter. Directing duties are split between Rojda Sekersöz and Erika Calmeyer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Young Royals will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 1 November 2022. As is typical of Netflix releases, it’ll be available to stream as a boxset, meaning you can binge every episode at one after the other at your leisure.

How many episodes are there?

As was the case with the first series, Young Royals will have six episodes. Each will be around 45-50 minutes in length.

Where is Young Royals filmed?

Young Royals, as you might’ve guessed, films in Sweden. Kaggeholms gård – a manor-style building located in Stockholm County that’s otherwise used as a conference centre – doubles as Hillerska school.

Stora Sundby Castle, meanwhile, is the real-life location of Prince Wilhelm’s family home.

Will there be a season 3?

At the moment, there’s no official news – however, Young Royals is one of the most popular Swedish-language programmes on Netflix, with a very devoted fanbase, so from the outside it looks reasonably likely. As ever, we’ll update this article with the relevant information as soon as it becomes available.

Why should I watch Young Royals?