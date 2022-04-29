Your guide to Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper

Heartstopper, a new coming-of-age romance, is arriving on Netflix on Friday 22 April.

The series is adapted from a series of graphic novels of the same name by the YA author Alice Oseman, who also serves as writer and executive producer on this series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Heartstopper.

What is it about?

Heartstopper is about Nick and Charlie, two students at an all-boys’ grammar school, who meet at the start of a new term and quickly become friends. Soon after, they begin to develop romantic feelings for one another, and explore a tentative relationship together.

Think of this coming-of-age romance between two gay teenagers as somewhere between Love Simon and Sex Education.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. The series is an adaptation of the Heartstopper webcomic, which is currently available to read for free online or collected as a series of graphic novels.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is primarily made up of first-time actors found through an open audition process - for example, Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring in his first screen role.

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson. Connor is one of the more experienced actors of the cast, having previously appeared in Elton John biopic Rocketman and BBC One dramas SS-GB and War and Peace.

William Gao and Yasmin Finney play Tao and Elle, friends of Charlie’s who are initially sceptical of Nick. Again, this is both of their first roles, but Finney can soon be seen in Billy Porter’s directorial debut What If?

The rest of the student cast includes Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Corinna Brown as Tara, Jenny Walser (Call the Midwife) as Tori Spring, Sebastian Croft (Horrible Histories) as Ben, and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

Amongst the adult cast are Fisayo Akinade (Cucumber) as Mr Ajayi, the supportive art teacher, as well as Stephen Fry (It’s A Sin) voicing headmaster Mr Barnes. Olivia Colman (Broadchurch, Peep Show, The Favourite) appears briefly as Nick’s mother.

Who writes and directs Heartstopper?

Alice Oseman – the YA author who wrote the graphic novels the Netflix series is based on – wrote all eight episodes of the series.

Euros Lyn (previously of Broadchurch, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror) directs all eight episodes also. Having worked with Colman on Broadchurch, it was Lyn that convinced her to take up a role i

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

How can I watch Heartstopper?

All eight episodes of Heartstopper will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 22 April.

How many episodes of Heartstopper are there?

Heartstopper is eight episodes in total, each around 25-or-so minutes long.

What do reviews of Heartstopper say?

NationalWorld’s review of Heartstopper described it as “probably the most immediately likeable new television show of the year so far,” praising its pleasant and upbeat vibe. You can read the full review here.

You wouldn’t have happened to have interviewed Alice Oseman about it, would you?

Funnily enough, actually, yes! What a remarkable coincidence. You can read our interview with Alice right here to find out more about how the series was developed, the changes that needed to be made to adapt the novels to television, and more.

Why should I watch Heartstopper?