Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in a new Netflix series from Tim Burton and the creators of Smallville

Wednesday, a new series featuring characters from the Addams Family, is coming to Netflix on Wednesday 23 November.

The series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, was created by the writers of Smallville. A number of episodes have also been directed by Tim Burton.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday.

What’s it about?

Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore Academy.

Who stars in Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, with severed hand Thing perched on her shoulder (Credit: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, the famous gothic teenager. As a child actor, Ortega received acclaim for her appearance as young Jane in Jane the Virgin; since then, she’s gone on to star in the horror movies Scream and X, as well as the second series of the television series You.

The rest of the Addams family appear throughout Wednesday in supporting roles. Catherine Zeta Jones (The Darling Buds of May) plays Morticia Addams, with Luis Guzmán (Magnolia) as Gomez Addams and Fred Armisen (SNL) as Uncle Fester. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, and Victor Dorobantu appears as living hand Thing.

The series finds Wednesday at a spooky supernatural school, the Nevermore Academy. Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman) plays Headteacher Larissa Weems and Riki Lindhome (Garfunkle and Oates) plays Dr. Valerie Kinbott, while Emma Myers plays Wednesday’s werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair.

They’re joined by Tommie Earl Jenkins (Go Jetters), William Houston (The Salisbury Poisonings), and Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) amongst others. Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), who famously played Wednesday Addams in her own child actor days, appears as Nevermore teacher Marilyn Thornhill.

Who writes and directs?

Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, a writing duo best known for having created the CW’s young Superman prequel Smallville. Gough and Millar have co-written the first two and the final two episodes of Wednesday.

Much of the marketing for Wednesday has emphasised the involvement of Tim Burton (Batman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beetlejuice), though it’s worth noting that he only directed the first four episodes of the show, and doesn’t have a writing credit on any of them.

The fifth through eighth episodes of Wednesday are directed by James Marshall (Smallville, The OC) and Gandja Monteiro (Brand New Cherry Flavour, The Chi). Kayla Alpert (Emily in Paris) and April Blair (Lemonade Mouth) have written two episodes each/

Is there a trailer for Wednesday?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When can I watch Wednesday?

Appropriately enough, the series will be available to watch as a boxset on Netflix on Wednesday 23 November. You can sign up to Netflix right here.

How many episodes is Wednesday?

There are eight episodes to this first series of Wednesday, each of which are around forty minutes in length.

Will there be a second series?

There’s been no official word from Netflix yet either way, though we’ll update this piece with the relevant information as soon as it becomes available.

Where can I watch the other Addams Family movies?

The Addams Family originally appeared in a series of newspaper cartoons, published from 1938 to the late 1989s. These comics were the inspiration for several television series, and a number of different films.

In the 1990s, Barry Sonnenfeld directed two Addams family movies – The Addams Family and Addams Family Values – starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, and Christina Ricci. You can currently watch both movies for free on All4.

Why should I watch it?

