Netflix’s Wednesday follows the oldest sibling in the Adams Family as she is enrolled at the mysterious Nevermore Academy.

Starring Jenna Ortega (Scream) as Wednesday and directed by Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands), other stars in the cast lineup include Catherine Zeta Jones (Chicago) as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán (Narcos) as Gomez Addams and the original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci playing the role of Ms Thornhill.

After arriving at school Wednesday soon finds herself caught in a love triangle with fellow student Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and local boy from the town of Jericho, Tyler Gilpin (Hunter Doohan).

Whilst Netflix has not confirmed a second series, showrunners have teased in an interview with Variety that they have “three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters”.

So, who does Wednesday end up with at the end of season 1? Here’s everything you need to know.

Warning: this article includes spoilers for Wednesday season 1

Who is Tyler Galpin?

Galpin is a local boy from the town of Jericho whose father is Sheriff Donovan Galpin. He works in a coffee shop as a barista and meets Wednesday at his job. He agrees to drive her out of town, but the plan never comes to fruition. Galpin is played by Hunter Doohan, the 28-year-old actor is best known for his role as Adam Desiato in Your Honor alongside Bryan Cranston.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series (Photo: Cioplea/Netflix)

Who is Xavier Thorpe?

Thorpe is a student of Nevermore Academy who starts to develop feelings for Wednesday, he possess psychic abilities that show up in the art he paints. He is played by Candian actor Percy Hynes White who is best known for his role as Andy Strucker in The Gifted.

Who is Wednesday’s boyfriend?

Throughout season 1 Wednesday finds herself caught in the middle of a love triangle with both Thorpe and Galpin trying to grab her attention.

Galpin is a local boy who works at the coffee shop in the nearby town of Jericho. Wednesday first meets him when she tries to escape from Nevermore, with Galpin promising to drive her out of there. The pair grow closer and even attend the Nevermore dance together. But when they finally share a first kiss Wednesday experiences a psychic vision that reveals Galpin is the Hyde monster that has been terrorising the town and that Ms Thornhill has been manipulating him all along as his master.

As the season 1 ends, Wednesday does not end up with either Thorpe or Galpin, opting to remain single.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday (Photo: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Will he be in season 2?

Wednesday has not yet been renewed for season 2 by Netflix and there is no confirmation that Galpin would return to the series following the explosive season 1 ending.

In an interview with Variety, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said that Galpin was “out there” adding: “That’s what we wanted to convey.”

Millar said: “For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful.”

