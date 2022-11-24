Directed by Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Wednesday Adams with Catherine Zeta Jones starring as Morticia

Fans already can’t get enough of Netflix’s Wednesday. The dark comedy tells the story of Wednesday Adams, the oldest child of the Adams Family, who is sent to study at Nevermore Academy.

Directed by Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands) Scream actress Jenna Ortega takes the reins playing the iconic role of Wednesday, whilst other stars include Catherine Zeta Jones (Chicago) as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán (Narcos) as Gomez Addams and the original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci playing the role of Ms Thornhill.

The Addams Family originally began life as a cartoon in 1938, but are best known for their TV show in the 1960s and iconic films in the 1990s which featured Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester. The latest reboot is designed to bring the series to a whole new generation, with a completely different storyline.

So, how many episodes of Wednesday are there and will there be a season 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

When was Wednesday released on Netflix?

Wednesday dropped on Netflix on Wednesday 24 November.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, with severed hand Thing perched on her shoulder (Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot?

Wednesday follows Wednesday Adams, the oldest child in the Adams Family as she is sent by her parents to study at Nevermore Academy.

A true coming-of-age story here is the official synopsis from Netflix: “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Who stars in Wednesday?

Wednesday Adams is played by Ortgea who is best known for her roles in Scream and Netflix’s You, alongside Penn Badgley. The 20-year-old actress was confirmed to play the show’s lead back in May 2021.

Here’s the full cast for Wednesday:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Christina Ricci as Ms Thornhill

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Riki Lindhome as Dr Valerie Kinbott

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Johnna Dias-Watson as Divina Tommie

Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker

Oliver Watson as Kent

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday” (Photo: VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

How many episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday is made up of eight episodes, with all being released in one go. This means that fans can binge watch the entire season in one sitting and don’t have to wait to watch episodes, like they did with Stranger Things.

Here are the titles for each of the eight episodes:

Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe Woe Is the Loneliest Number Friend or Woe Woe What a Night You Reap What You Woe Quid Pro Woe If You Don’t Woe By Now A Murder of Woes

Will there be a season 2 of Wednesday?

Netflix has not yet confirmed if the show has been renewed for a second season. It’s likely the streaming service will want to wait to see how the first season performs before making any plans.The ending of season 1 does leave many questions, so there is possibility that Netflix have planned for a second season to provide fans the answers.