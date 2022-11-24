The actress has said that the role of Wednesday is ‘so different from who I would play in a horror film’

Netflix’s latest series Wednesday has officially dropped, with Scream actress Jenna Ortega playing the role of the iconic Wednesday Adams,

Ortega, who is most known for her recent role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise, took to Twitter to confirm the series release and to thank “everyone involved/everyone who was supportive throughout the process”.

The new Netflix comedy series from director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands) will star Ortega as Wednesday and is set to include other stars including Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams and original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci.

But who is the actress who will be playing the lead? Here’s everything you need to know about who Jenna Ortega is and what to expect from her latest role.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Ortega is a 20-year-old actress who is best known for her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream. She began acting as a child and got her first big break at age 12 playing the role of young Jane in Jane the Virgin. Ortega went on to star as the lead Harley Diaz, in the Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle from from 2016-2018. Since 2018 she has featured in more mainstream roles, including playing Ellie in season two of Netflix’s hit series You, alongside Penn Badgley.

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her role and whether we’d seen the last of Ellie she said: “There’s constant pressure being added to Joe and qualms that are kind of thrown at him throughout the season, so I just would love Ellie to come back and be one of those.”

The young actress is already making waves in Hollywood. She was nominated for am Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Scream 5 (2022) and won the the award for most frightening performance at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

How old is she?

Ortega was born on 27 September 2002 making her 20-years-old.

How tall is she?

The actress is 1.5 metres tall, which is the equivalent of 5 feet 1 inches.

What is her net worth?

According to celebrity net worth, Ortega has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

What is Wednesday about?

The dark comedy will tell the story of Wednesday Addams, who is played by Ortega. Directed and produced by Tim Burton, the new series will follow Wednesday as she is sent to Nevermore Academy, where she tries to master her psychic ability, foil a killing spree and solve the mystery that has followed her parents for the last 25 years. All whilst trying to be a high school teenager.

The show will feature Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman (Narcos) as Gomez. In a homage to the iconic original Wednesday, actress Christina Ricci will also appear in the series as Marilyn Thornhill, a woman who has lost her powers.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday” (Photo: VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX)

Speaking to Netflix about the role, Ortega said: “Wednesday is naturally so different from who I would play in a horror film. I play the girl that makes the stupid decision to open the door and ask who’s there. Meanwhile, Wednesday has probably already set up a booby trap, or has a bear [trap] waiting outside on the patio..”

Ortega also shared news of the show’s release on Twitter, she said: “Wednesday is out. Thank you to everyone involved/everyone who was supportive throughout the process. I hope the show is an easy, entertaining watch if you’re up for it. Enjoy the holiday. If you do watch, argue with people about it. You all are going to be arguing tomorrow anyway.”

When can I watch Wednesday on Netflix?