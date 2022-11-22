Netflix series 1899, from the creators of Dark, is an eight-part horror mystery series starring Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann.

1899 is a new eight-part Netflix horror mystery series which follows a group of immigrants from different parts of the world preparing to start a new life in America at the turn of the century.

The series comes from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of mystery drama Dark, a supernatural series about the disappearance of two children in a German town. Like Dark, 1899 also features supernatural twists. This is everything you need to know about 1899:

1899 is streaming now on Netflix

What is 1899 about?

A group of multinational immigrants travelling from London to New York City on the steam ship Kerberos encounter a nightmarish riddle from the Kerberos’s sister ship, Prometheus. The captain changes course to meet the Prometheus and finds it adrift on the open ocean.

The passengers began their journey with hopes of starting a better life abroad, but each passenger has secrets they are terrified will come to life. What they find on board Prometheus will force their secrets into the open, as the passengers try desperately to solve the riddle and escape a terrible fate.

Baran bo Odar said: "Knowing that we did Dark, viewers can be assured that this is going to be something weird, wild and crazy. All the passengers on the ship are travelling with secrets that they don’t want to get out. It’s going to be a fun puzzle for the audience."

Who is the cast of 1899?

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

José Pimentão as Ramiro

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je

Yann Gael as Jérome

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson

Maciej Musial as Olek

Clara Rosager as Tove

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester

Maria Erwolter as Iben

Alexandre Willaume as Anker

Tino Mewes as Sebastian

Isaak Dentler as Franz

Alexandre Willaume as Anker in 1899

Will there be a season 2 of 1899?

The series creators are hoping to make 1899 into a multi-series show but have said that it depends on how many viewers the first season receives - and the final call on a second season is with Netflix.

However, after its release, Netflix confirmed that 1899 was the most popular show on the platform in 58 countries, suggesting that a second season could soon be in the works. Watch this space for updates on the fate of 1899 season two.

Is 1899 dubbed?

1899 is a German and American series and both German and English is spoken. The series features a group of immigrants from different countries and therefore also features several other languages including Spanish, French, Polish, Danish, Portuguese, Norwegian, and Swedish.

The series can be watched with English subtitles or an English dub for all foreign languages spoken in the series. However, watching 1899 with dubs will be confusing because there are scenes in the show where characters experience communication difficulties because they speak different languages.

When these sections are all dubbed in English, the conversations make no sense. For 1899, it is best to watch the series with subtitles instead. On Netflix the series is set by default to English dubbed on audio settings. For the best viewing experience you should change the audio setting to English original and turn on English subtitles.

Is there a trailer for 1899?