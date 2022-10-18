The Polish-Israeli model filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be romantically involved with another man despite being linked with Brad Pitt in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old model, who is currently living in New York, was spotted kissing a mystery man as they took a stroll together in the Big Apple on Friday .

She stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder top, black trousers and red boots. Her date wore a green jacket, tee, jeans and trainers.

Emily later enjoyed an alfresco dinner date with the grey-haired man before the pair took off on his motorcycle.

Emily Ratajkowski (Getty Images)

It comes amid rumours that she was getting close to Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Advertisement

The Californian actor, 58, and the Polish-Israeli model were spotted together on several occasions leading to speculation that they might be secretly dating.

A source close to the pair confirmed they were not officially dating and were just having fun.

Emily recently addressed her relationship status and revealed that she is “enjoying the freedom” of single life.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women New York Event. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” Ratajkowski told Variety last week.

The My Body author also discussed how letting go when there’s so much scrutiny on her personal life has helped her feel happier.

Advertisement

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of [“My Body”] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

Last month, Ratajowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her.

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Page Six, which claims to have seen the documents, added that the divorce is being contested, which means there are issues to be litigated.

A source told PageSix: “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Advertisement

Another source told People: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”