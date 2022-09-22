Emily Ratajkowski : “We ask women to adjust their behaviour, instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny”

Emily Ratajkowski attends as Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Host FÃªte September 9 Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

Emily Ratajkowski has accused people who blame the woman when a man cheats of “misogyny”.

The model, 31, took to TikTok to explain her frustration over people who blame the “other woman” rather than holding the cheating male “accountable”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her rant comes amid allegations that Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has been having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Emily Ratajkowski attends as Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Host FÃªte September 9 Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

Emily said: “I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say ‘oh men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible’, but we don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women.

“We ask women to adjust their behaviour, instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

Cheating is clearly a touchy subject for Emily, as two months ago she filed for a divorce from her actor and producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after claims that he was cheating.

She has also previously worked with the accused Adam Levine in the music video for Maroon 5’s Love Somebody.

The 2013 music video uses green screen technology to show a bare-chested Adam rubbing paint onto Emily with his hands.

Adam, 43, has been married to Victoria Secrets Angel Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and the pair have two children, six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace.

However, Instagram star Sumner has shared a series of screenshots which show Adam messaging her on the social media platform.

Sumner Stroh (Instagram/sumnerstroh)

One message allegedly from the Maroon 5 rocker read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person."

Another reads: “Holy f**. Holy f**ing f**. That body of yours is absurd.”

The model shared these messages with a friend, who threatened to leak them - so she decided herself to speak out about Adam.

Sumner later made claims that the pair were “seeing each other for about a year” prior to him getting in touch on Instagram.

He denied having a physical affair but has admitted to “inappropriate” behaviour.

The Adam, 43, told TMZ: "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Behati and Adam are expecting their third child, which adds to the claims that the latter allegedly asked Sumner if he could use her name for his newborn.

She reported that he asked: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner.