Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl, iCarly) is reportedly splitting from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after the two tied the knot in 2018.

This is everything you need to know.

Are they getting divorced?

Ratajkowski is planning on divorcing Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her, a source reportedly close to the actress told Page Six .

They said: “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another source also told People : “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”

Despite the reports of their imminent breakup, no paperwork for a divorce appears to have been filed yet in Ratajkowski’s name.

Breakup rumours first began to circulate after Ratajkowski was seen out and about last week without her wedding ring. The ring is also absent from her recent Instagram photos as well.

Who is Sebastian Bear-McClard?

Bear-McClard is a film producer who is listed as the producer on the film Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson ( The Batman , Tenet), Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler ( Hustle , Grown Ups), and as executive producer of the TV series Chillin Island.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the “Uncut Gems”premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

He is a partner in the production company Elara Pictures, alongside writer/producer/director duo Joshua and Ben Safdie, who are known for the Bear-McClard produced films Good Time and Uncut Gems.

Bear-McClard tends to keep a low profile, with not much known about his private life - he doesn’t even have any public social media accounts.

Do they have any children?

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have one child together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she gave birth to on 8 March 2021.

She confirmed her pregnancy in October 2020 with an essay for Vogue in which she discussed why she and Bear-McClard didn’t want to talk about their baby’s gender.

Initially, Ratajkowski wrote that when she and Bear-McClard are asked by their friends if they’d rather have a boy or girl, that they “like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then”.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

Ratajkowski wrote: “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though.”

She added that she liked the idea of “forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible” and she doesn’t like “that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies”.

After giving birth, Ratajkowski started referring to Sylvester as her son, and has taken to sharing pictures of him on her Instagram.

How long have they been together?

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were first linked romantically back in 2018 after they were seen displaying some public PDA on Valentine’s Day and, after only a few weeks of dating, they got married in a surprise ceremony at New York City’s City Hall that same month.

At the time, on Instagram, Ratajkowski shared a picture of herself and her new husband, with the caption: “I have a surprise.

“I got married today.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While they had only been dating for a short amount of time, Ratajkowski revealed later that year that they had been friends for a while before they had gotten together.

In an appearance on Busy Tonight, she said: “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, “Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years”.”

In 2018, Ratajkowski appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up more about her relationship with Bear-McClard and his proposal.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on January 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

She said: “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, hmm, nah.

“And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Ratajkowski explained that she and Bear-McClard actually made their own rings after buying an ounce of gold, with the help of an Israeli jewellery designer.

She said: “We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch.

“They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it.

“And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?”