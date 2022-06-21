The former X Factor singer had been due to marry his fiancée Dani Hampson on the day that she died

X Factor star Tom Mann has announced the death of his fiancée, Dani Hampson, after she passed away on what would have been their wedding day.

Mann, who was part of the boyband Stereo Kicks on the singing competition back in 2014, wrote on Instagram that he was “completely broken” and that he would be grieving for a “very, very long time”.

Who is Tom Mann?

Mann is an English musician from Southampton who auditioned as a solo act for X Factor, originally in season 10 but was eliminated at the bootcamp stage by Louis Walsh. He returned for season 11 in 2014, again as a solo act, however once again he was rejected at the bootcamp stage.

But, Mann and seven other singers were formed into a boyband by the judges and together they created Stereo Kicks who ultimately finished in fifth place.

Tom Mann and and Dani Hampson (Photo: Tom Mann/@tommanninsta)

In April 2015, Stereo Kicks announced the release of their debut single, Love Me So, which was written by Mann. It charted at number 31 in the UK Singles Chart, and was the number one physical single that same week.

After just under a year together as a group, the band officially announced that they would be going their separate ways, having failed to land a record deal.

Since parting with the group, Mann has worked as a songwriter and producer for other musicians, and has written songs for the likes of Troye Sivan, Lewis Capaldi , Tom Grennan , Rita Ora , JLS, The Vamps and Ronan Keating, according to his Apple Music profile .

Mann was recently awarded a BMI Pop Award for the song You, performed by Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae.

He posted on his Instagram: “A real lifeee dream!! Thank you @bmi it really is an honour… [shout out] to everyone who worked on this song & helped make it what is it! One of the most performed songs on US radio last year. Mind fully blown, can’t believe it.”

Who was Dani Hampson?

Dani Hampson was Mann’s fiancée, and together they shared their eight month old son Bowie.

Mann proposed to Hampson in December 2019, and the pair announced that she was pregnant in June 2021. The couple had been together since 2015.

According to her Instagram account, Hampson was a PR executive at Knowles Communications.

She also had herself listed as a dancer, and in January 2021 she posted about being involved in Harry Styles’ music video for Treat People With Kindness.

She wrote: “To all the dancers I got to share these days with, unknowingly my last as a dancer. You are the sparkle this world needs & I hope you get to shine again very soon.”

What happened to Dani Hampson?

Hampson passed away on what would have been her and Mann’s wedding day.

Mann shared a picture of his Hampson and their son, eight month old Bowie, on his Instagram account, with a lengthy caption announcing her death.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Mann did not reveal any specific details regarding the circumstances around Hampson’s passing.

Tom Mann and Dani Hampson had been due to marry the day she died (Photo: Tom Mann/@tommanninsta)

On his Instagram story, he also shared a post from his late fiancée who had posted it back in January 2019.

The post was by a poet by Allie Michellel, which said: “Keep the honest moments close to your heart.

“The ones that are the most human. When you laugh until your ribs ache with your friends, when you feel stars exploding from inside of you from falling in love, when life breaks you open and those tears of transformation pour like a river from your soul.

“Life is really quite simple. We get to experience this planet for a brief while. We get to learn how to love ourselves and one another for the strange, messy, and magical creatures we are.

“What a gift it is to have a human life. If you look a little closer, there is always something to be grateful for. True gratitude isn’t ignoring the darkness. It’s participating with your whole heart in whatever moment life brings.

“It’s leaning into the unfolding process and having the courage to not need all of the answers.”

Tributes for Dani Hampson

Following Mann’s post on Instagram, he has received an outpouring of support from those in the music industry.

Lewis Capaldi commented: “Love you brother”, with Tom Grennan also writing: “I love you brother.”

Mimi Webb also wrote: “Tom I’m so so sorry. Sending all my love to you & thinking of you. Love you brother x we are with you.”

Mann’s former Stereo Kicks members also showed their support.