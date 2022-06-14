The Thor: Love and Thunder director has been dating Rita Ora since last year, although their friendship dates back even further

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022 (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Part of being a celebrity and living your life in the public eye means having to deal with people constantly commenting on your relationship status - are you dating anyone , are you getting married , have you split up - the questions go on and on.

What happened on This Morning?

The question of Waititi’s relationship briefly became the topic of conversation on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby .

Waititi and Evans had appeared on the morning show to chat about Lightyear, and it was towards the end of the programme that things took something of an awkward turn.

Schofield said: “Well, we’ve congratulated Chris on his birthday… so Taika, are there wedding bells?”

Waititi responded by saying: “You can congratulate me! It’s in August! Let’s talk about my birthday!”

He then went on to pull out his earpiece and toss it aside, feigning technical difficulties, saying: “What? Sorry, you’re breaking up! Nope, gone!”

Taika Waititi popped out his ear piece when Phillip Schofield asked about wedding bells (Photo: ITV/This Morning)

Waititi flashed the camera a thumbs up as Willoughby laughed, and Schofield asked: “Shall I not ask about Rita?”

Evans appeared not to know what else to do apart from awkwardly laughing the situation off, however Schofield added: “Regardless, she’s gorgeous, we love her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations!”

Viewers have called out Schofield for his line of questioning as it clearly caught the Thor star off guard.

One person tweeted: “Disappointed in @thismorning for their interview with Taika Waititi. I’ve watched your show since I was a little kid, so I expected more professionalism than asking someone about his personal life when it has nothing to do with why they were speaking to you.”

Is Taika Waititi engaged to Rita Ora?

As it stands, there has been no announcement from Waititi or from Ora regarding whether or not they have gotten engaged.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Even if the couple have taken the next step in their relationship, it appears to be a subject that Waititi does not seem to be keen to discuss publicly yet.

How long have Taika Waititi and Rita Ora been together?

Waititi and Ora have been together since 2021, however their friendship dates back to 2018.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Waititi posted on Instagram a tribute to Ora where he shared a photo of the pair of them from the night that they first met, four years ago.

He wrote in the caption: “First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to “complicate” things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora”

Waititi also posted a carousel of pictures on the social media platform captioned “Boyfriends of Instagram” with some love heart emojis, featuring photos of himself taking pictures with Ora.

In an interview with the Independent at the end of last year, Ora opened up about their relationship, where she said: “I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it.”

She added that she was keen to keep it out of the spotlight in a bid to “protect it”.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Ora said: “I think protecting something that you really care about, you’ve got to have a sense of privacy a little bit. I wouldn’t have known that if I didn’t go through what I went through in the past.”

When asked what she means by that, she replied: “Just, you know, being so trusting and sometimes oversharing. It’s OK to be a bit more reserved with things that you find private and want to protect.”