The two were somewhat controversial winners of season 7 following Liam Reardon’s antics in Casa Amor

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced that after a year together, their relationship has come to an end.

The former couple were crowned the victors of season seven of the ITV dating show, beating out their fellow contestants like Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winters and Teddy Soares to claim the £50,000 prize money.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know.

What did they say on Instagram?

Both Court and Reardon took to Instagram to announce their breakup, with the two stating that they wanted to make the announcement to “avoid any speculation” about their relationship.

On her Instagram story, Court wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next.

“Love, Millie.”

Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the National Television Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Reardon shared a similar message on his own Instagram story, writing: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated.

“Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next.

“Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey x”

How long were they together?

The two made their relationship official live on air on the Love Island final, shortly before they nabbed the £50,000 prize money.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Court and Reardon were together for a year, having initially done long distance after exiting the Love Island villa, with Court in Essex and Reardon in Wales.

In November 2021, Reardon relocated to Essex, where the two moved in together into a lavish six figure home.

What happened when they were on Love Island together?

Court and Reardon’s time on Love Island didn’t exactly go smoothly.

Both Reardon and Court arrived in the Love Island villa as bombshells, with Reardon appearing as one of the first bombshells and Court making her way in four days later.

The two met on the ITV show Love Island (Photo: ITV)

They got off to a strong start, and the two coupled up quickly and seemed to go from strength to strength - but anyone who watched their season of the show will know that it all went downhill when the boys departed for the infamous Casa Amor villa.

Whilst in Casa Amor, Reardon had his head turned by new girl Lillie, despite Court remaining loyal to her partner back at the main villa.

Reardon and his Casa Amor fling enjoyed a fair few kisses together, sharing a bed and a few in depth discussions about their feelings for each other.

Liam Court found a connection with a new girl whilst he was in Casa Amor (Photo: ITV)

As Casa Amor came to an end, it looked like Reardon could have potentially coupled up with the new girl - but in the end he returned to the villa alone, opting to recouple with Court.

Court’s excitement about Reardon’s return was short lived however, as the Casa Amor rejects were invited into the villa to share some parting words before leaving the show, with Lillie letting the group know all about Reardon’s antics.

Millie Court was less than impressed when she heard about what her partner had been up to in Casa Amor (Photo: ITV)

Love Island bosses then decided to send Court and Lillie on a one on one chat to really dish the dirt. Following her chat with Lillie, Court decided to put the brakes on things with Reardon due to the fact that he had really hurt her with his actions.