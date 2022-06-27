Following the recoupling, Paige has been getting to know Jay, although it seems her feelings are all about Jacques

However, with episodes every single night, it can be difficult sometimes to keep up - occasionally life gets in the way of watching (mostly) 20 somethings sit around a villa in Mallorca chatting about their type on paper.

To make sure that you’re not out of the loop, this is everything you need to know about what went down on last night’s episode, which aired on Monday 27 June.

Ekin-Su and Davide open the door once again

In the ultimate ‘will-they-won’t they’ situation, frenemies Ekin-Su and Davide could be opening the door on their romance once again.

While being quizzed on her lingering attraction to Davide, Ekin-Su told Dami that “there is some sort of chemistry” with the Italian.

The pair had broke up two weeks ago after Ekin-Su and Jay were caught crawling off to the roof terrace for a bit of alone time while she was still coupled up with Davide.

She has voiced that Davide was moving too slowly for her at the time, but told Dami in the latest episode: “Maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…”

Jay, who is now coupled up with Paige, teased Davide about the obvious chemistry between the two.

Davide played coy about a possible reunion with Ekin-Su, but could this be the start of the fire reigniting between the two?

Gemma and Ekin-Su face off after a revealing conversation

During a relaxing afternoon in the villa, Dami, Charlie, Gemma, Ekin-Su and Indiyah passed the time with a bit of mind reading.

Dami told Gemma: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

Dami’s predictions led to gossip spreading throughout the villa. (Credit: ITV)

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma agreed with Dami’s prediction, before Dami told the group that it should stay between them.

The relaxing afternoon then turned anything but, as Ekin-Su immediately left the group to tell Paige and Jacques Dami’s prediction and Gemma’s agreement.

The gossip then spread throughout the villa, with Gemma becoming irrate over Ekin-Su’s secret-spilling conversation.

Jacques told Luca what was said by the group, while Gemma pulled Ekin-Su aside for an explanation and told her that she had made it sound worse than it was.

She told Ekin-Su: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing.”

Gemma pulled Ekin-Su for a conversation to explain why she shared Dami’s prediction with the villa. (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su insisted that it wasn’t a “big deal”, but the news devestated Luca, who was angry about being the last told about Dami’s prediction.

Gemma told Luca that the comment had been “taken out of context”, before breaking down the conversation for her partner and telling him she didn’t see it ever happening.

Are Jay and Paige on the same page?

Fans were left rooting for Jacques and Paige after their late-night heart-to-heart on the staircase in the previous episode.

But not everyone found the moment as heartwarming as the fans did.

Jay told Paige that he was confused by the moment, telling her that he felt he was getting “mixed signals” from the Welsh paramedic.

He said: “I won’t lie, this morning when I woke up I was feeling a bit of mixed signals. If you say you’re open to getting to know me, cool, but obviously last night I saw you and Jacques had a moment together and I thought maybe it’s just a bit too late for me...”

Paige has remained close to Jacques since Jay chose to couple up with her, but she has been flirting here and there with the Edinburgh boy and could be charmed.

Jacques became wound-up after hoping to spend time with Paige, before she left to chat with Jay.

In the evening, Paige say Jay down and explained her feelings to him, telling him that she was all in for Jacuqes, shutting him off from getting to know her any further romantically.

Paige shut down Jay’s interest in her (Credit: ITV)

Andrew and Tasha set the record straight

There was drama in the villa after Tasha’s involvement with new boy Charlie.

Andrew was left questioning her intentions after she seemed more than willing to get to know him, despite appearing to be all in on their relationship.

In the latest episode however, Tasha pulled Charlie for a chat and shut down any possible developing relationship.

Shortly after, she pulled Andrew to the roof terrace to speak privately.

Tasha turned Charlie down, before telling Andrew she was all in for their relationship. (Credit: ITV)

The dancer told her partner that she was 100% in to develop their relationship even more.

Andrew, who is obviously smitten, ate up her words and was delighted that the couple appeared to be back on track.

Andrew was delighted that Tasha was back on side after their relationship hit a rocky patch. (Credit: ITV)

So who likes who?

It can be difficult to keep up with who actually is interesting in one another in the villa, so here is a quick rundown of what you need to know.

Following the latest recoupling, our official couples are:

Charlie and Ekin-Su

Jay and Paige

Jacques and Danica

Dami and Indiyah

Andrew and Tasha

Davide and Antigoni

Luca and Gemma

The Paige-Jacques-Jay love triangle appears to be over, with Paige telling Jay that she was no longer interested in getting to know him.

Luca has been left burned by prediction-gate, and he’s been left questioning Gemma’s eagerness for the relationship. However, she has tried to reassure her partner. Despite the rocky day for the couple, they still look to be on the right track.

Davide has embodied the premise of ‘never let them know the next move’ having bounced from snogging Danica, to coupling up with Antigoni, to potentially opening the door to reuniting with Ekin-Su.

Tasha pulled Charlie for a chat and closed the door on any potential coupling, before cementing her relationship with Andrew.

Dami and Indiyah are one of the strongest couples in the villa at the moment.

But who knows what the villa could throw at our islanders next..?

