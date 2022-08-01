Love Island’s 2022 season finale is set to air on tonight on ITV2

Love Island fans can look forward to two new seasons next year as the show returns for a winter and summer season.

ITV has confirmed the popular dating show will get a double billing in 2023, with the winter version airing just a few months after this year’s series comes to an end.

The finale of the current series will air tonight (1 August) on ITV2 after eight weeks of dramatic twists and turns.

A spin-off series is also rumoured to be in the works for next year, which will see people in their 40s and 50s coupled up.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is the next series of Love Island?

ITV and Lifted Entertainment have confirmed that Love Island will return for two seasons in 2023, with a seaons to air in January and another in Mallorca for an eight week run.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Love Island producers Lifted Entertainment, added: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

“We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

When will Winter Love Island air?

The first and only season of Winter Love Island aired back in South Africa in 2020, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned winners.

However, due to the Covid pandemic the season was shelved for 2021.

The next season of Winter Love Island will be back in South Africa next year, but further details are yet to be confirmed.

How can I watch Love Island on TV?

The Love Island final will be broadcast at 9pm tonight (1 August) on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Viewers will be available to watch on catch up shortly after it finishes on the Hub and on BritBox the following day.

As for the summer and winter series next year, both come to ITV2 and ITVX in 2023.

Is a Love Island spin-off in the works?

The working title of a rumoured spin-off is “Your Mum, my Dad”, which is set to air sometime in 2023.

The show will include people in their 40s and 50s who go on a retreat and be “coupled up” behind the scenes by their children.

The move comes after recent fan criticism called for more diverse body types and the regulars on the series are “too young”.

A source told The Sun: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

Women’s Aid has also confirmed they are talking with Love Island, addressing the backlash over misogynistic and “controlling” behaviour by some of the male islanders.

To Metro, they said: “At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.