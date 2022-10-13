Laura Whitmore has broken her silence since standing down from Love Island to congratulate Maya Jama on taking over the role

Laura Whitmore has broken her silence to congratulate Maya Jama on taking over the hosting role for ITV’s Love Island.

The former Love Island host, 37, stood down from the role earlier this year to pursue other job opportunities.

Whitmore had remained quiet on the news that Maya Jama, 28, would be taking the role until she commented on the presenter’s social media announcement.

Maya took to her Instagram to tell her followers: “Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host.”

Whitmore took to the social media post to congratulate her predecessor, commenting: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab.”

Jama then replied to the message from the former Love Island host to say: “Thankyou chick” and included three heart emojis.

Maya Jama has been announced as the new host for the ITV dating series and will host the first of two series from South Africa in 2023.

In a statement, Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows!

“I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

In a joint post from Love Island and Maya Jama, a video was shared of the new host scrolling through stories on her phone.

The new Love Island presenter appeared in the video to be reading the online rumours that she would be presenting the next series on various media outlets.

In the comments, Maya was excited to share the news, saying: “SO B***Y EXCITED. GET ME ON THAT ISLAND.”

Narrator of the show, comedian Iain Stirling, who is married to the former presenter Laura Whitmore, commented: “Delighted to have you on board! X”

The news has had mixed reactions from fans, with some disappointed that the news was anticlimactic but many seemed positive on the latest update.

One Instagram user said: “Now we’re all gonna be watching for Maya and not the islanders.”

Former Love Island contestant Molly Mae also commented on the post, telling Maya: “You’re going to be amazing.”

British TV host Maya Jama poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022

Another comment on the Instagram post read: “A hot new bombshell entering the villaaaaaa.”

Director of Reality Programming at ITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy.

“In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

