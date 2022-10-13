Kim Kardashian discusses ex Kanye West with sisters Khole Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

In the latest episode of The Kardashian, Kim, 41 admits that she: “can’t take it anymore” and is “exhausted” after ex-husband Kanye went on a now-deleted rant on social media saying that he hadn’t seen his children in a week.

The Skims founder from Calabasas is filmed having lunch with sisters Khole and Kendall whilst discussing the backlash from Variety interview where she said: “get your f****** a** up and work”.

Kendall said: ‘It’s gotten completely out of control, all the false narratives that people believe in.’

Speaking about the rant which was back in March 2022 Kim said: “Kanye posted I can’t see the kids… and I’m like you were here this morning, stop with this narrative.

“I can’t take it anymore. But I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet”.

Khole interjects: “It’s all gaslighting, all of it..all if it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say it’s because you gaslight everyone.”

According to Medical News Today, gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse in which a person or group causes someone to question their own sanity, memories, or perception of reality.

“It’s actually going to be my Christmas gift. I have a whole list to give them to,” Khloe said.

Kim joked that she will buy the lighter and Khole can buy the gas.

The reality star and rapper were married for six years before divorcing in February 2021 and share four children together North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kanye has recently had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted due to a tirade of abuse and anti-semitic post.

The musician’s Instagram shows mostly screen-shots of heated text message conversations between himself and others.