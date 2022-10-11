Khloe and Tristan are only speaking when it comes to seeing the kids after months of drama

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have definitely had a few bumps in the road when it comes to their relationship.

The reality star, 38, and the basketball pro, 31, are currently going through another rough patch. According to an insider from E! News says the exes “are currently not on speaking terms” and only communicate when it comes to “coordinating for the kids.”

Khloe from Calabasas and Tristan share two children True, 4, and a baby boy that they welcomed in August 2022 via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian (Getty Images)

This comes after the revelation that the pair were engaged when news broke that Tristan had fathered another child with model Maralee Nichols.

Tristan proposed to Khole in 2019 which she rejected because she didn’t feel it was right as she wasn’t excited to tell her family.

In an episode of The Kardashians Kim says to her sister: “I will never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day. Which was about a year since they had drama. So this is, like, last Valentine’s Day”.

Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan KYBELLA event at IAC Building on March 3, 2016 in New York City.

She continued: “And then I called him the day after and said, ‘I never heard anything from Khloé. Did you propose?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ She didn’t tell us.”

However, in December 2021 things were going well with Khloe saying “they were in the best place” as a couple. This is when Tristan proposed again and this time she said yes.

