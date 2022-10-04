Kim Kardashian’s new Spotify podcast focuses on Kevin Keith’s 1994 Murder conviction

Kim Kardashian debuted her highly anticipated Spotify podcast The System on Monday.

The 41-year-old, who lives in Calabasas, has released the trailer for the eight-part series and the first two episodes, two years after signing an exclusive deal with the streaming service.

She has made no secret of her passion for wanting to be a lawyer who helps people that have been wrongly convicted.

The System follows Kim’s attempts to get Kevin Keith released from prison, after his years of trying without any luck.

The reality TV star is joined on the podcast by Lori Rothschild Ansaldi who is an executive producer and a criminal justice reform advocate.

In July 2019 Kim took to her Twitter to share her thoughts on the convicted murderer’s case, saying: “I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him!”

Keith was arrested for a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio in February 1994 . Three people were shot dead and three severely injured - three of the victims were children.

Kevin Keith has spent the last 28 years on death row after being given a death sentence. The 47-year-old insists he is innocent and was wrongly convicted for the horrific crime.

However, in the trailer Kim says that he was “never questioned by law enforcement” she pauses then continues “ever”.

It’s claimed that no physical evidence linked Kevin to the crime and evidence used against him in the trial led to Governor Ted Strickland to lower his sentence to life in prison in 2010.

In 2018, Kim helped Alice Marie Johnson get her conviction overturned after speaking with Donald Trump, who was president at the time.

Alice was given a pardon which ended her life sentence after spending 21 years in prison.

Mother-of-four Kim, recently passed the ‘baby bar’ and has been studying law to help others after being inspired by her lawyer father the late Rob Kardashian.

In an interview with Mansfield NJ , siblings Quanita and Quentin Reeves, who survived the shootings say Kim Kardashian doesn’t know the facts of the case.

"There was a knock on the door. It was Kevin," Quanita said. "No mask, no gloves."

The siblings are concerned for their safety after bringing the case back into the light. They want Kevin to stay behind bars and for Kim to move on to a different case.