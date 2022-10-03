Kim Kardashian’s new SKKN home accessories range includes a £120 bin and £83 tissue box

Kim Kardashian has been accused of being “tone deaf” for promoting her new SKKN bathroom accessories amid the current economic crisis.

The reality TV star, 41, who lives in Calabasas, has released a new range consisting of five bathroom accessories inspired by her minimalist home.

Posting to her 330 million Instagram followers, she shared the simple grey pieces made out of poured concrete.

The video which has over 197,000 likes and 2,500 comments has failed to impress some fans.

Leading the backlash, one person commented: “Tone deaf, as usual, she hasn’t purchased milk, bread or gas apparently.”

Another said, “Looks like it belongs in someone’s prison cell.”

A third person argued: “The only issue I see with this line is that it only matches her billion dollar home.”

Many commenters blasted the designs, while claiming that the price point is too expensive and they would be able to find better-looking pieces in budget store Target.

Kim’s new homeware range includes a £61 canister that Kim says can be used for “Q-tips” or “toothbrush and toothpaste.”

A vanity tray for £61 to place all your SKKN products on and a £64 round container to keep cotton pads or lip balm in.

The tissue box £83 was described on her Instagram stories as being able to “elevate any room.”

The waste basket will cost you £120 because “you obviously need a cute place to put your ugly trash.”

The entire five-piece bundle is currently available for the discounted price of £395, usual price is £460.

In the Instagram video Kim shares a glimpse into her extremely minimalistic home with her never before seen “amazing bed.”

The bed appears to be on a large piece of marble, with neutral coloured bed sheets, one large pillow and a throw casually placed over the end of the bed.

Kim says she wanted a range to complement her SKKN beauty product line.