Kim Kardashian declares she is not looking to date following split from comedian Pete Davidson

On Monday, 26 September, Kim Kardashian, 41, was a guest on the American TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan -the TV hosts quizzed Kim on her dating life after her recent split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28.

The reality star, who lives in Calabasas, confirmed to Ryan Seacrest that she was now single but wasn’t looking to date anyone else.

Ryan who worked on Keeping up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians has known Kim for over 15 years, he asked Kim what kind of man she sees herself with now - she replied: “absolutely no one.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Getty Images)

Kim explained to the show hosts that she’s not “looking for anything”, she wants to focus on finishing her law degree and spend more time with her children.

Kim who turns 42 next month shares four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) with ex-husband Rapper Kanye West, whom she split with in February 2021 after being together for nine years.

The business mogul has dated a number of men over the years. Here we take a look back at the men in her life.

Kim is not rushing into another relationship.

Damon Thomas, 2000 - 2003

Damon Thomas (Getty Images)

Kim’s first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, 51. The couple married when Kim was just 19 and Damon 10 years her senior. They were together for three years before divorcing with Kim claiming the split was due to his controlling behavior. Claims that he denies.

Ray J, 2003 - 2006

Ray J (Getty Images)

One of Kim’s most famous relationships was with singer Ray J,41. The couple were together for 3 years and after they split a sex tape of the pair was leaked online. Ray J has claimed that the tape was ‘leaked’ on purpose.

The plan was allegedly masterminded by ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner,66, in order to further Kim’s celebrity status and career. Kris and Kim have both denied any involvement in leaking the tape online.

Nick Cannon, 2006 - 2007

Nick Cannon (Getty Images)

Kim had a brief relationship with the TV host Nick Cannon, 41, before splitting because of the release of the sex tape. Nick went on to marry singer Mariah Carey who he shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe with. Nick is also a father to six more children.

Reggie Bush, 2007 - 2010

Reggie Bush (Getty Images)

American football star Reggie, 37, dated Kim and was featured in series two of Keeping up the Kardashians, before splitting due to both having busy work schedules. The pair did have a brief reconciliation but broke up for good in 2010.

Kris Humpfries, 2010 - 2013

Kris Humphries (Getty Images)

Kim’s marriage to American basketball player and second husband Kris, 37, was short-lived. The couple started dating in October 2010 and were engaged and married by August 2011.

The wedding was filmed for a special two-part episode for the season finale of KUWTK. The wedding reportedly cost $10 million and only lasted 72-days before the pair separated and filed for divorce.

Kanye West (Ye), 2012 - 2021

Kanye West - Ye - (Getty Images

Kim met rapper, now known as Ye, 45, whilst filming KUWTK. They were happily married for six years and they have four children together.

Kim revealed in a KUWTK Runion special that there was not “one specific thing” for the split but divorce papers state that it was due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Pete Davdison, 2021 - 2022

Pete Davidson (Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson, 28, reportedly asked Megan Fox for Kim’s number but refused to give it to him as she didn’t believe he had a shot with the Hollywood star.

After Kim was the guest host for an episode of SNL the unlikely pair grew close. Pete was seen with the initials of Kim and her children tattooed on his chest.

The pair ended their relationship due to long distances and busy schedules.

The Kardashians season 2 is available to watch now on Disney Plus.