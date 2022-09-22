Etro, Bally, and Benetton are among the brands set to debut their latest collections at Milan Fashion Week

Fashion brands are out in force to showcase their new Spring/Summer 2023 collections, with Italian luxury fashion houses boasting a reputation for being among the most exciting and memorable shows.

Milan fashion week is taking place from Wednesday 21st September to Monday 26th September, featuring 61 lives shows and six digital events.

Milan Fashion Week (Getty Images)

While Italy is known for being the home of heritage brands such as Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Fendi, this year there will be a more diverse range of fashion designers compared to what we have seen in the past.

This comes after designer Stella Jean, 43, called out Milan fashion week for “not being diverse enough”. In 2020 she vowed not to come back until she was not the only black woman.

Stella Jean (Getty Images)

On Saturday (24th September) to celebrate their 70th birthday Moncler is throwing a huge party show for the public, which will feature over 1,900 models and performers.

Spanish actress Rossy de Palma is hosting the Sustainable fashion awards on Sunday (25th September).

Here are some of the designers to watch out for.

Thursday 22nd September

Nicola Brognano (Getty Images)

Nicola Brognano,31, was appointed creative director of fashion brand Blumarine back in 2019. He was the 2016 Winner of the Vogue Italia ‘Who is next contest’. Nicola is now creating collections with his own contemporary spin.

He has styled celebrities Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid. As well as being a regular stylist on the front of Vogue Italia magazine.

Friday 23rd September

Marco de Vincenzo (Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Marco de Vincenzo, 43, who was recently appointed creative designer for Etro. Milan Fashion week will be his first in his new role and showcasing the new collection.

Etropia, “A series of portraits portray the link between reality and utopia, identity and imagination.”

Images shared on their Instagram show models wearing nothing but bright coloured face paint so you can expect the show will be an experience not to miss.

Saturday 24th September

Rhuigi Villaseñor (Getty Images)

In 2019, Rhuigi Villaseñor was named in Forbes 30 under 30 for Arts and Style. The designer, 29, is about to reveal his first collection for the Swedish fashion house, Bally.

Rhuigi is no stranger to fashion as he has his own label Rhude, and recently collaborated with high-street brand Zara. Together they are working on ”Redesigning Human Uniforms”. A project that aims to be more accessible for everyone.

Sunday 25th September

Andrea Incontr (Getty Images)

Owner of his own label and previously creative director for Tod. Andrea Incontr, 32, has now taken on a new role as creative director of Italy’s Benetton. He will be making his debut and presenting his new collection for the brand this week.

When Andrea joined the brand he expressed how excited he was as it will allow him to work on projects of value in clothing and cultural issues concerning modern humanism.

Monday 26th September

Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Muso are the creators behind the fashion brand Mmuso Maxwell. Based in South Africa the label has previously recorded its show and it will be shown on Monday (26th September) as a digital catwalk show.