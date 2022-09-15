Rihanna, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner and the Princess of Wales are just some of the top names who have worn garments from the talented designers showcasing at London Fashion Week 2022

Her Majesty attended the city-wide event in 2018 to launch the QEII Award for British Design which recognises positive impact and design excellence.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is set to run from 16-20 September and the organisers have announced some changes to the schedule as the Queen’s state funeral is due to take place on Monday 19 September.

London Fashion Week commences from the 16 September 2022 (Pic:getty)

Notable names such as Burberry, Raf Simons and Claude Pierlot have pulled out of the line-up to honour the period of national mourning as well as the event being dedicated to the late monarch.

Moments of respect including minutes of silence will be observed at some shows throughout the week.

Organisers released a statement which read: “Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm, and sense of fun was evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation.”

Style icon: The Queen attends London Fashion Week with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (Pic:Getty)

Over 110 designers take command at London Fashion Week with newcomers frequenting the catwalk alongside big name designers such as BOSS, JW Anderson and Richard Quinn.

Here are some of the designers to look out for over the next week:

Thursday 15 September

Daniel W Fletcher

Daniel Fletcher opens at London Fashion Week (Pic:Getty)

The name Daniel W Fletcher may ring a bell to many fashion lovers as the young artist has gathered fans from winning 2020’s British GQ Breakthrough Designer of the Year award as well as starring in Netflix’s Next in Fashion.

Not only has Daniel gained attention from models and fashionistas alike, but the Brit has racked up quite the following with celebrities such as Harry Styles and Dua Lipa wearing his designs.

With his unisex garments centering on casual luxury that shift based on the current climate, Daniel is the perfect designer to open the non-official first day of London Fashion Week.

Isabel Manns

Isabel Mann attends her 2021 collection during last year’s London Fashion Week (Pic:Getty)

Some people are still worried about repeating an outfit, but with Isabel Manns on the runway at London Fashion Week - those who are fretting can worry no more.

Isabel Manns is a sustainable womenswear collection that offers their buyers a 2-in-1 as all clothes are reversible making them timeless, stylish and good to the environment.

So to witness a show which will no doubt be as colourful as the patterns Isabel designs herself, keep an eye out for her new Spring collection.

Friday 16 September

Bethany Williams

Bethany Williams has previously been awarded the QEII Award for Design (Pic:Getty)

In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Bethany Williams will be one to watch as she is a previous recipient of the QEII Award for British Design for her forward-thinking and standard-setting designs.

The leading London-based designer uses deadstock, organic or recycled materials to ensure she meets her goal of helping people, creating art and designing clothes.

Bethany’s menswear collection will be launched at NEWGEN Space Friday morning.

Chopova Lowena

The two designers behind the clothing line Chopova Lowena - Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena (Pic:Getty)

As American fashion designer Rachel Roy said, “I believe clothing tells a story,”, the evening show of Chopova Lowena demonstrates this with garments combining Bulgarian folklore and 80s rock climbing into its designs.

The intricate patterns and cuts creates an aesthetic harmony all while providing opportunities for women in fashion as they are formed by a community of seamstresses who are trying to rejuvenate their heritage in the articles of clothing.

Saturday 17 September

Rixo

Classy, eye-catching and stylish outfits are brought to London’s catwalk this weekend by Rixo - a womenswear company who started out in the London living room of two best friends.

Behind the success of Rixo is Henrietta Rix and Orlagh Mccloskey (Pic:Getty)

Since 2015 Rixo have created flattering collections with hand-painted designs to women of all ages with the hope to pass the high-quality items down through generations.

No doubt for generations to come, keep your eyes peeled for Rixo.

Molly Goddard

Expect big things from Molly Goddard on Saturday afternoon as the up and coming fashion designer brings her eye for detail and wizardry for fabric manipulation back to her hometown London.

Molly Goddard has previously walked the runway at London Fashion Week at is back for her 2022 collection (Pic: Getty)

Molly’s larger than life designs utilise excess fabric which makes sure to put the wearer at the centre of everyone’s attention.

Sunday 18 September

Yuhan Wang

Yuhan Wang captured people’s hearts and attention with its SS22 showcase earlier this year when it referenced strong female figures from across history and spoke about the spike in violent attacks on women in the UK.

Yuhan Wang pictured behind the scenes at her London Fashion Week show in February (Pic:Getty)

Off the back of the moving event, Yuhan Wang returns to the London catwalk with no doubt another stunning collection that plays with hyper-femininity and understated beauty, in conjunction with another important message that no one should miss.

Aadnevik

Designer duo Hila and Kristian Aadnevik are internationally acclaimed for their powerful yet sensual designs that have been worn by Rihanna, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner and many more leading ladies.

Their refined craftsmanship creates unique and intriguing garments that play with different fabrics such as leather and lace while also complementing various colour palettes.

Fashion designer duo Kristian and Hila Aadnevik who have created an internationally acclaimed brand (Pic:Getty)

As the end of 2022 is in sight, Aadnevik will be a name on most people’s Christmas wish lists.

Monday 19 September

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September after her passing at the age of 96.

All shows booked for this day have been postponed or rescheduled.

Tuesday 20 September

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead is originally from New Zealand but has established herself in London (Pic:Getty)

The Princess of Wales is a client of luxury designer Emilia Wickstead who has graced London Fashion Weeks for over a decade.

The veteran of fashion remains timeless however as Emilia’s bold prints and elegant silhouettes make the modern lady stand out.

Emilia’s collections are the epitome of Royal Class.

Chet Lo

Chet Lo wraps up London Fashion Week with his powerful knitwear collections (Pic:getty)

On the final day of physical fashion shows at the London Fashion Week, one to definitely watch will be Chet Lo who brings texture and futuristic shapes to the forefront with his knitwear.