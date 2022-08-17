Kylie Jenner impressed her TikTok followers with a video showing how she gets rid of pimples

Kylie Jenner claims that she is able to quickly get rid of pimples using a product from her popular skincare range.

The 25-year-old, who lives in California, often shares her beauty tips on TikTok, where she boasts over 46million followers.

In a recent upload, she donned a pink tracksuit as she demonstrated a selection of items from her product range, which claim to be cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben free, sulfate free and dermatologist tested.

“Get ready with me…to head to a shoot,” Kylie said.

The influencer then showed a pimple on the side of her face and demonstrated how a patch placed on the area can reduce its appearance.

Kylie said: “I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before I go… and it kind of blends in with my skin.”

“If you want to get rid of a pimple fast, it’s the patches for me”

She continued the video by showing her make-up routine, as fans quickly commented on the clip praising her look.

One person wrote: “We love a queen who actually uses her own skincare line”

Another said: “I’ve never had anything from your line but this video legit just sold me on the eye cream and lip oil…. “

A third added: “I need all the products”

“I use those patches too they work fr,” a fourth commented.

Kylie Skin Clarifying Patches are currently available from her website Kylie Cosmetics, Boots and Selfridges for just £16.

In the video, Kylie also uses her Kylie Skin Eye Cream, which has caffeine to reduce the appearance of being tired and a lip oil from her brand, which claims to hydrate.

The post comes after Kylie, who has children with rapper Travis Scott, explained to Entertainment Tonight why she decided to change her son’s name from Wolf.

She said: “Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I like the name - it just wasn’t him.”