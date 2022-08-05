Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures of the visit and filmed a video for TikTok.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a trip to Harrods on Thursday as she checked out her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin range in the department store in Knightsbridge, London.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The pair were given a tour before they enjoyed an afternoon tea complete with sandwiches and a selection of sweet treats.

Stormi received celebrity treatment as Harrods staff put together a private shopping area for the youngster with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures of the visit and filmed a video for TikTok.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner says in the video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy, I’m gonna try these on," Stormi adds from the other side of the room.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman.

The 24-year-old began her career as an actress and rose to fame after appearing in the popular reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kylie and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, launched their clothing line Kendall and Kylie in 2012, propelling them into the limelight and boosting their followings on social media.

The sisters were featured in a list of the most influential teens in the world by Time Magazine in 2015.

Kylie later founded the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, formally known as Kylie Lip Kit, in 2015.

In 2017, Jenner was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person featured. The New York Post also credited her for being the most influential celebrity in the fashion industry.

In January 2022, Jenner became the first woman to gain 300 million followers on the social network service Instagram.

Age: 24 years old

Born: Los Angeles, California.

She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600 million

Money: Net worth of around $900 million.

Kylie has over 364 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed people on the platform.

Connections

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott performs onstage (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper and singer from Houston, Texas.

In 2020, Scott became the first artist on the Hot 100 to have three songs debut at number one in less than a year.

Throughout his career, he has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and won a Billboard Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award.

Scott is currently in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, and the couple has two children.

The two were first linked after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella in 2017.

In 2019, Jenner confirmed on social media that the two had split, but the pair rekindled their relationship in 2021.

Jordyn Woods

American socialite and model Jordyn Woods (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Jordyn Woods is an American socialite and model known for her role in the reality television show Life of Kylie.

Woods and Jenner were once best friends and were often seen together in Instagram posts, but the pair were forced apart after it was revealed that Jordyn Woods had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Stassie Karanikolaou

US model and influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images)

Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassiebaby, is an American model and social media personality.