A Cactus Jack clothing collection has been released alongside Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ sneakers.

Rapper Travis Scott performs onstage (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ by Travis Scott and the Jordan brand has officially been released after months of rumours.

To celebrate the launch, Nike has put together a 21-piece clothing collection to accompany the shoes.

But what does the collection include, and how can fans get their hands on the new clothes?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack clothing line?

In March 2017, Scott announced he would be launching his own company under the name of Cactus Jack Records.

Cactus Jack is a nickname used by Travis Scott and is a nod to his father, also called Jack, who Travis has credited as the reason for his successful music career.

Cactus Jack has since collaborated with major brands, including Nike, Air Jordan, and Dior, as well as fast-food giant Mcdonald’s and more recently, Playstation.

The latest collection from Scott’s Cactus Jack brand in collaboration with Nike includes graphic tees, hoodies, hats, and other accessories.

It accompanies the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ sneakers.

The new sneakers are an updated version of the classic Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, and Scott’s love for earth tones and a worn-in look is highlighted here.

Shades of brown, white and cream are all used, along with red cactus Jack detailing, which adorns the heel and tongue label.

Another detail is the signature backwards swoosh - a feature of all Scott’s Nike shoes.

Where can you buy items from the Cactus Jack clothing line?

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ dropped in Europe in-store, online and on the Nike SNKRS app on Thursday, 21 July.

For those who missed out on the release, you can purchase a pair from reselling websites such as StockX, GOAT and Grailed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Getty Images)

Items from the clothing line are still available to purchase for a limited time on the Travisscott.com website.

The collection is priced between $45 and $300 USD.

Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas.

His stage name is the combination of his favourite uncle and the first name of one of his biggest inspirations, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

The rapper has had billions of streams on Spotify, and in 2020, he became the first artist on the Hot 100 to have three songs debut at number one in less than a year.

In 2018, he launched his own music festival called Astroworld , which takes place each year in Houston.

However, on 5 November, at least ten people died at AstroWorld as a result of a “crowd surge”, with many more sustaining injuries.

Following the event, Scott issued a statement on Twitter stating that he was “absolutely devastated” by what had happened.