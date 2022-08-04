Travis Scott will play two shows at the O2 in London this weekend

Travis Scott will bring his latest tour to London.

The rap star is due to perform two concerts at the O2 Arena this weekend.

He will perform on Saturday (6 August) and Sunday (7 August).

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Travis Scott playing in London?

The first will take place on Saturday 6 August and the second on Sunday 7 August.

The second date was added due to the demand.

How to get to the O2?

The O2 Arena is located in southeast London.

The full address is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX

You can reach the O2 by public transport including the tube.

The nearest tube station is North Greenwich.

Can you get tickets for Travis Scott in London?

Ticketmaster warns that there is “low availability” for the show on Saturday (6 August).

The cheapest available tickets start at £124.50 each and rise to £160.75

Tickets are still available for the concert on Sunday (7 August) - starting at £141.50 each and rising to £181.80.

What time does the concert start?

Doors will open at 6pm on both days at The O2.

What are Travis Scott’s most popular songs?

The rapper’s most popular songs on Spotify are:

Goosebumps

SICKO MODE

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

All three tracks have over 1 billion streams on the service.

Another song featured in his most popular section is his feature appearance on Drake’s Fair Trade.

What is his possible setlist for London?

Travis Scott has not played many shows since his Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy in November 2021.

According to Setlist.fm he performed at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, on 4 July.

These were the songs played:

NO BYSTANDERS

Antidote

Hold That Heat (Southside cover)

goosebumps

SICKO MODE

beibs in the trap

GATTI (JACKBOYS song)

Roll in Peace (Kodak Black song)

Freestyle (Lil Baby song)

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Shoota (Playboi Carti song)

R.I.P (Playboi Carti song)

We Are Young(fun. cover) (Travis does perform vocals)

Shake It (Kay Flock song)

Way 2 Sexy (Drake song)

Dior(Pop Smoke song)

Song played from tapePushin P(Gunna song)

Hot(Young Thug cover)

Lemonade(Internet Money song)

CAN’T SAY

family ties (Baby Keem song)

Pitchfork reported that he paused the show at Coney Island due to safety concerns, telling fans to climb down from a truss.

