Kendrick Lamar is on the road with his latest tour across America.
The Big Steppers tour began in Milan, Italy on 23 June and has seen the rap superstar peform at the likes of Glastonbury Festival in England before returning to the United States.
So far Kendrick has played shows in major cities including Oklahoma City, Austin, Houstin and Dallas.
The next show will take place at the Rolling Loud festival today (24 July).
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is Kendrick Lamar playing next?
The next show on The Big Steppers tour is taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens today (24 July).
Kendrick will headline the festival at the Hard Rock Stadium this evening.
He has previously played shows at American Airlines Center, Dallas, Toyota Center, Houston, Moody Center, Austin and Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
What time does the show start?
He will headline the main Ciroc Stage at Rolling Loud festival at 11pm today.
He follows Lil Baby - who is on stage at 9.15pm - and Kodak Black - on at 8.10pm.
On the other dates of his tour he will be two support acts before Kendrick Lamar performs.
Who are the opening acts on the tour?
The opening acts for Kendrick Lamar on the Big Steppers tour have been Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.
What is the setlist for The Big Steppers tour?
Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Kendrick Lamar at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on 23 July.
It was as follows:
- Savior (Interlude)(Instrumental)
- United in Grief
- N95
- ELEMENT.
- Worldwide Steppers
- Backseat Freestyle
- Rich Spirit
- HUMBLE.
- Father Time
- m.A.A.d city
- We Cry Together(Snippet)
- Purple Hearts
- King Kunta
- Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Die Hard
- LUST.
- DNA.
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- LOVE.
- Alright
- Mirror
- LOYALTY.
- Silent Hill
- family ties(Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem)
- Crown
- Mr. Morale (with Tanna Leone)
- Savior
Can you get tickets for Rolling Loud?
Ticketmaster is showing that tickets are “now on sale”.
You have to join a queue to be able to go further in the process.
Who is Baby Keem?
Baby Keem is a rapper best known for his song Orange Soda - which came out in 2019.
He featured on Savior on Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.
His most popular songs on Spotify are:
- Orange Soda
- Family ties (with Kendrick Lamar)
- lost souls
- 16
Who is Tanna Leone?
He is a rapper from Los Angeles, California.
In March 2022, he became the third artist to sign with pgLang, which was started by Kendrick Lamar.
His most popular songs on Spotify are:
- Lucky
- Here We Go Again
- With The Villains
- Death n’ Taxes
He also featured on the track Mr Morale on the latest Kendrick Lamar album.
What dates are on the Big Steppers tour?
Here are the remaining dates on the tour:
- 24 July - Rolling Loud Festival - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens
- 27 July - Amalie Arena - Tampa,
- 29 July - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans
- 30 July - State Farm Arena - Atlanta
- 31 July - Bridgestone Arena- Nashville
- 2 August - Spectrum Center - Charlotte
- 4 August - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.
- 5 August- Barclays Center- Brooklyn
- 6 August- Barclays Center- Brooklyn
- 7 August - UBS Arena - Elmont
- 9 August - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia
- 10 August - TD Garden - Boston
- 12 August - Scotiabank Arena, - Toronto, Canada
- 13 August - Scotiabank Arena, - Toronto, Canada
- 14 August - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
- 16 August - Schottenstein Center - Columbus
- 18 August - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee
- 19 August - United Center - Chicago
- 20 August - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul
- 21 August - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City
- 23 August - Ball Arena - Denver
- 24 August - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City
- 26 August - Moda Center - Portland
- 27 August - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
- 28 August - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, Canada
- 30 August - Golden 1 Center- Sacramento
- 31 August - Oakland Arena - Oakland
- 1 September - Oakland Arena - Oakland
- 6 September- Viejas Arena - San Diego
- 7 September - Honda Center - Anaheim
- 9 September - T-Mobile Arena - Paradise
- 10 September - Footprint Center - Phoenix
- 11 September - Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
- 14 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 15 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 16 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
- 17 September - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles