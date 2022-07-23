Lady Gaga is bringing her Chromatica Ball to London and Paris.

Lady Gaga has embarked on a huge stadium tour across Europe.

The superstar will bring her Chromatica Ball shows to London as well as Paris.

It is her sixth headline tour and it began in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 17 July.

If you are going to the Stade de France or London shows here is all you need to know:

When are Lady Gaga’s shows in Tottenham?

The Chromatica Ball tour will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, North London next week.

Lady Gaga will play two shows at the venue.

The first is on Friday 29 July and the second is on Saturday 30 July.

Can you still get tickets for Tottenham?

For the show on 29 July, Ticketmaster is showing resale tickets available for the concert.

The tickets start at £57 and are in the seated areas.

Resale tickets are also available for the show on 30 July and start at £161.

When is the Stade de France show and what time does it start?

The Chromatica Ball will arrive at Stade de France on Sunday (24 July).

It is scheduled to start at 6.30pm.

What is the setlist?

The setlist for the show in Sweden on 21 July has been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

It was as follows:

Prelude

Opening Film (Video introduction)

Bad Romance

Just Dance

Poker Face

Act I

The Operation(Video interlude)

Alice

Replay (Contains elements of Dorian Electra remix version)

Monster

Act II

Flowers (video interlude)

911(Extended intro; shortened)

Sour Candy(shortened)

Telephone

LoveGame

Act III

The Birth of Freedom (Video interlude)

Babylon (Extended)

Free Woman (Extended outro)

Born This Way (Piano acoustic into full band)

Act IV

Tamara (Video interlude)

Shallow (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover) (Extended intro)

Always Remember Us This Way

The Edge of Glory (acoustic; shortened)

1000 Doves (Live debut; acoustic)

Fun Tonight (Live debut; piano into full band)

Enigma (Extended outro)

Finale

Sonnet (Video interlude)

Stupid Love (Extended)

Rain on Me

Encore

Hold My Hand

Setlist could be different for Paris and London however.

What have the reviews said?

The Guardian called it: “a spectacular show of high camp and insect cosplay”

iNews gave Chromatica Ball five stars and said: “One of pop’s greatest performers lights up Europe”

What is concept behind the staging?

In a video on Instagram, Gaga said: “The stage was inspired by brutalist architecture, materials, textures, crudity, transparency.

“A real savage and hard look at yourself, what you’ve been through.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstraction and art, so the show celebrates things that I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together.”

How to get to the Stade de France?

The address is Stade de France, 93200 Saint-Denis, France.

It is located in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

It is accessable by public transport including underground trains.

Closest stops are La Plaine Stade de France, Stade de France–Saint-Denis and St Denis - Porte de Paris station.

What items are prohibited from Stade de France?

Banners, insignia, badges, leaflets or any other medium whose purpose is to be seen by others for political, ideological, philosophical or commercial purposes or notably having a racist or xenophobic character.

Animals, except in exceptional cases (guide dogs)

All objects that could be used a projectile, to build a weapon or threaten public safety, in particular: weapons (knives, sharp objects, revolvers...), tools, glassware (bottles, glasses...), helmets, foghorns, rigid and large diameter flag poles, bars, cans, plastic bottles of over 0.5 litres (the cap must be removed), bars.

Flares and fireworks: sparklers, torches and candles, Bengal flares, bangers, smoke bombs, rockets, etc.

Large umbrellas with a pointed metal part, safety shoes or shoes with an external metal frame.

Any alcoholic beverage.

What are the other European dates?