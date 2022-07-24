Sir Elton John played the first of two shows at MetLife Stadium.
It is just the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.
He played a show at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night and will play a second one tonight.
Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.
If you are heading to MetLife Stadium, here’s all you need to know:
When are the shows at MetLife Stadium?
Sir Elton will be playing two shows at MetLife Stadium this weekend.
They will take place on Saturday (23 July) and Sunday (24 July).
Where is MetLife Stadium?
MetLife Stadium is in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The full address is: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, United States.
What time do the concerts start?
Stadium gates will open at 6pm.
The concert itself will start at 8pm on both 23 July and 24 July.
Is there an opening act?
There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.
Can you still get tickets?
Ticketmaster US is showing tickets are still available for the show on 23 July.
There are also tickets for the show on 24 July.
Tickets start at $55 each.
What songs and setlist could he play?
Sir Elton has played different setlists for both of his North American shows so far in July.
Here is the setlist and songs played during the first MetLife Stadium show, according to Setlist.fm:
- Good Morning to the Night
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters(Elton introduces band after song)
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)
What are the Covid-19 rules at MetLife Stadium?
MetLife Stadium says: “Guests are not required to wear a mask to enter and do not need to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test.
“The NJ Department of Health recommends wearing a face mask when recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, or if you live in a county with elevated or “high” COVID community level.”
How much is parking?
Parking is $40 per car at MetLife Stadium for the concerts.
What are the other tour dates?
Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:
- 27 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- 28 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- 30 July - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field
- 5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field
- 7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
- 13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- 16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
- 18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
- 22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
- 30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
- 2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- 8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- 1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium
- 4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- 9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
- 11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?
In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.
It will span 300 shows across the globe.
The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.
It will come to an end in 2023.