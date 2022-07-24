Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour brought the Rocketman to Metlife Stadium.

Sir Elton John played the first of two shows at MetLife Stadium.

It is just the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

He played a show at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night and will play a second one tonight.

Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.

If you are heading to MetLife Stadium, here’s all you need to know:

When are the shows at MetLife Stadium?

Sir Elton will be playing two shows at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

They will take place on Saturday (23 July) and Sunday (24 July).

Where is MetLife Stadium?

MetLife Stadium is in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The full address is: 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, United States.

What time do the concerts start?

Stadium gates will open at 6pm.

The concert itself will start at 8pm on both 23 July and 24 July.

Is there an opening act?

There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster US is showing tickets are still available for the show on 23 July.

There are also tickets for the show on 24 July.

Tickets start at $55 each.

What songs and setlist could he play?

Sir Elton has played different setlists for both of his North American shows so far in July.

Here is the setlist and songs played during the first MetLife Stadium show, according to Setlist.fm:

Good Morning to the Night

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters(Elton introduces band after song)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)

What are the Covid-19 rules at MetLife Stadium?

MetLife Stadium says: “Guests are not required to wear a mask to enter and do not need to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

“The NJ Department of Health recommends wearing a face mask when recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, or if you live in a county with elevated or “high” COVID community level.”

How much is parking?

Parking is $40 per car at MetLife Stadium for the concerts.

What are the other tour dates?

Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:

27 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

28 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

30 July - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field

5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field

7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium

4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?

In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.

It will span 300 shows across the globe.

The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.