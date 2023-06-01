Elton John will play shows at AO Arena in Manchester on 2 June and 3 June

Elton John will play his final shows in Manchester over the weekend.

The legendary singer is on the last stretch of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road and will see him play his last UK show at Glastonbury Festival later in June. The setlist for Elton John's gigs in Manchester has been confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will play two more shows at the city's AO Arena on Friday, 2 June, and Saturday, 3 June. But how long will he be on stage?

How long is Elton John's concerts in Manchester?

The singer is playing three shows at the AO Arena, Manchester on Wednesday, 31 May, Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June. He will be the sole artist performing at the shows - as he has not had any support act throughout the tour, dating back to 2018.

His set time for the first show in Manchester on 31 May lasted for 2 hours 25 minutes. Previous shows - including one at The O2 in London - also ran for a similar amount of time.

What are the start and end times for Elton John in Manchester?

The doors will open at 6pm for all three shows at the AO Arena, the venue has confirmed. There is no support act, meaning that Elton John is the only artist who will perform on the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took to the stage at 7.35pm for the first show in Manchester on 31 May and the concert lasted until 10pm. The previous day he played a show in London and his set began at 8pm and finished at 10.20pm.