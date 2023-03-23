Sir Elton John will be playing some of his last ever UK shows in the coming weeks.
The legendary singer-songwriter’s mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018 but was then delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is in the final stretch of shows, which will see him headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in the summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sir Elton will play shows in Liverpool, Dublin, Belfast, London and Birmingham on this current stretch of the tour. It will be followed by shows across Europe before he returns to the British Isles in May and June to perform his last UK gigs.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, having grossed over $800m as of January 2023. Sir Elton will play his final live show ever in Stockholm, Sweden on 8 July.
Here is all you need to know about the next run of UK shows:
Where is Elton John’s next concert?
Sir Elton will be bringing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road to Liverpool over the next couple of nights. He will be playing the M&S Bank Arena in the city.
When are the Liverpool concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sir Elton will play two shows at M&S Bank Arena starting tonight. He will play the arena on Thursday (23 March) and Friday (24 March).
What time will the concerts start?
The doors will open at the M&S Bank Arena at 6pm on both 23 and 24 March, the venue’s website has confirmed. The show will start at 7.30pm and will finish at 9.50pm - timings are approximate.
Is there an opening act?
There will be no opening act before Sir Elton on the UK tour - he is expected on stage at 7.30pm in Liverpool, approximately.
What is the possible setlist and what songs did he play?
Here is the setlist and songs played at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand on 24 January - the most recent show, according to Setlist.fm:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore
- Cold Heart
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)
Can you still get tickets for Liverpool concert?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for both of the shows at the M&S Bank Arena this week. The venue’s website warned that prices range from £51.50 up to £166.50.
On Ticketmaster’s website only has tickets at the most expensive end of the spectrum available for the Liverpool show on 23 March, starting at £163 each plus fees. For those wanting to see Sir Elton on Friday (24 March), it is a similar picture with tickets starting at £163 each.
What are the other tour dates?
Sir Elton’s latest tour dates are as follows:
March
- 23 March - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
- 24 March - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
- 28 March - Dublin - 3Arena
- 29 March - Dublin - 3Arena
- 31 March - Belfast - SSE Arena
April
- 2 April - London - The O2
- 4 April - London - The O2
- 5 April - London - The O2
- 8 April - London - The O2
- 9 April - London - The O2
- 12 April - London - The O2
- 13 April - London - The O2
- 16 April - London - The O2
- 17 April - London - The O2
- 19 April - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
- 27 April - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
May
- 2 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 4 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 5 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 8 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 10 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 11 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 13 May - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
- 16 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 18 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 19 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 22 May - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- 23 May - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
- 27 May - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
- 28 May - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
- 30 May - London - The O2 Arena
- 31 May - Manchester - AO Arena
June
- 2 June - Manchester - AO Arena
- 3 June - Manchester - AO Arena
- 6 June - Leeds - First Direct Arena
- 8 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 10 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 11 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 13 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live
- 15 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live
- 17 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- 18 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- 21 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- 25 June - Glastonbury Festival - Worthy Farm
- 27 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena
- 28 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena
July
- 1 July - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
- 2 July - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
- 5 July - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- 7 July - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
- 8 July - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour. It will span 300 shows across the globe.
The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic. It will come to an end in 2023.
How old is Elton John?
Sir Elton is 75 years old.