Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour is coming back to the UK

Sir Elton John will be playing some of his last ever UK shows in the coming weeks.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018 but was then delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is in the final stretch of shows, which will see him headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in the summer.

Sir Elton will play shows in Liverpool, Dublin, Belfast, London and Birmingham on this current stretch of the tour. It will be followed by shows across Europe before he returns to the British Isles in May and June to perform his last UK gigs.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time, having grossed over $800m as of January 2023. Sir Elton will play his final live show ever in Stockholm, Sweden on 8 July.

Here is all you need to know about the next run of UK shows:

Where is Elton John’s next concert?

Sir Elton will be bringing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road to Liverpool over the next couple of nights. He will be playing the M&S Bank Arena in the city.

When are the Liverpool concerts

Sir Elton will play two shows at M&S Bank Arena starting tonight. He will play the arena on Thursday (23 March) and Friday (24 March).

What time will the concerts start?

The doors will open at the M&S Bank Arena at 6pm on both 23 and 24 March, the venue’s website has confirmed. The show will start at 7.30pm and will finish at 9.50pm - timings are approximate.

Is there an opening act?

There will be no opening act before Sir Elton on the UK tour - he is expected on stage at 7.30pm in Liverpool, approximately.

Sir Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What is the possible setlist and what songs did he play?

Here is the setlist and songs played at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand on 24 January - the most recent show, according to Setlist.fm:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

Cold Heart

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)

Can you still get tickets for Liverpool concert?

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for both of the shows at the M&S Bank Arena this week. The venue’s website warned that prices range from £51.50 up to £166.50.

On Ticketmaster’s website only has tickets at the most expensive end of the spectrum available for the Liverpool show on 23 March, starting at £163 each plus fees. For those wanting to see Sir Elton on Friday (24 March), it is a similar picture with tickets starting at £163 each.

What are the other tour dates?

Sir Elton’s latest tour dates are as follows:

March

23 March - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

24 March - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

28 March - Dublin - 3Arena

29 March - Dublin - 3Arena

31 March - Belfast - SSE Arena

April

2 April - London - The O2

4 April - London - The O2

5 April - London - The O2

8 April - London - The O2

9 April - London - The O2

12 April - London - The O2

13 April - London - The O2

16 April - London - The O2

17 April - London - The O2

19 April - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

27 April - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

May

2 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

4 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

5 May - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

8 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

11 May - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 May - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

16 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

18 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

19 May - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

22 May - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

23 May - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

27 May - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

28 May - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

30 May - London - The O2 Arena

31 May - Manchester - AO Arena

June

2 June - Manchester - AO Arena

3 June - Manchester - AO Arena

6 June - Leeds - First Direct Arena

8 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

10 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

11 June - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

13 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live

15 June - Aberdeen - P&J Live

17 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

18 June - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

21 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena

25 June - Glastonbury Festival - Worthy Farm

27 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena

28 June - Paris, France - Accor Arena

July

1 July - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

2 July - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

5 July - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

7 July - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

8 July - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour. It will span 300 shows across the globe.

The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic. It will come to an end in 2023.

How old is Elton John?