Westlife are due to play at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight.

Westlife have set off on a United Kingdom and Ireland tour and will be playing some of the most famous venues around.

As well as playing the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, the Irish pop band have dates scheduled at the likes of Wembley and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It is the groups first tour since 2019, having been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The latest date on the tour will take the band to Scarborough.

If you have tickets here is all you need to know:

When and where are Westlife playing in Scarborough?

The Irish pop stars will be playing the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday (23 July).

It is located in Burniston Road, Scarborough.

The postcode is YO12 6PF.

What time does it start?

The concert starts at 6pm, according to Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s website.

On the information section, it says: “Gates open at 6pm. Show times are always subject to change however; we expect entertainment to start at 7pm and finish at 10.30pm.

“We would suggest arriving early to soak up the atmosphere.”

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for the concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre started at £45.

However Ticketmaster’s website is showing that the concert is sold out.

Who are the members in Westlife?

There are currently four members of Westlife.

They are:

Nicky Byrne

Kian Egan

Mark Feehily

Shane Filan

Brian McFadden left the group in 2004.

What songs could Westlife play?

Westlife started the Wild Dreams Tour on 1 July at Hop Farm in Kent.

The most recent shows were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 9 July.

Setlist.fm confirmed the songs played during that show, they were as follows:

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music(ABBA cover)

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a ManPlay Video

Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already TherePlay Video

World of Our OwnPlay Video

Flying Without Wings

Encore

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up(Secret Garden cover)

Will the concert go ahead if it is raining?

Scarborough Open Air Theatre says on its website: “Absolutely! Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

“However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately. The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

“The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.”

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne of Westlife. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

What can’t you take into the venue?

The following items are prohibited:

Alcohol

Animals except registered assistance dogs

Luggage

Computers, laptops, iPads and tablets

Large bags over A4 size

Pro video and still cameras

Cans

Drugs

Helmets

Food and drink - except 500ml sealed water bottle

Lasers

Glass bottles

Aerosols

Flags

Knives, scalpels and syringes

Selfie stick

Umbrella

Flares and pyrotechnics

Signs

Explosives

Medicines without a prescription or doctor’s note

Power banks

Backpacks

Toxic substances

Chairs

When are Westlife playing Wembley?

Westlife will play Wembley Stadium in London on 6 August.

What are the other UK and Ireland dates?

Westlife will play these dates in UK and Ireland on the tour: