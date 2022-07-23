Westlife have set off on a United Kingdom and Ireland tour and will be playing some of the most famous venues around.
As well as playing the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, the Irish pop band have dates scheduled at the likes of Wembley and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
It is the groups first tour since 2019, having been postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
The latest date on the tour will take the band to Scarborough.
If you have tickets here is all you need to know:
When and where are Westlife playing in Scarborough?
The Irish pop stars will be playing the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday (23 July).
It is located in Burniston Road, Scarborough.
The postcode is YO12 6PF.
What time does it start?
The concert starts at 6pm, according to Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s website.
On the information section, it says: “Gates open at 6pm. Show times are always subject to change however; we expect entertainment to start at 7pm and finish at 10.30pm.
“We would suggest arriving early to soak up the atmosphere.”
Can you still get tickets?
Tickets for the concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre started at £45.
However Ticketmaster’s website is showing that the concert is sold out.
Who are the members in Westlife?
There are currently four members of Westlife.
They are:
- Nicky Byrne
- Kian Egan
- Mark Feehily
- Shane Filan
Brian McFadden left the group in 2004.
What songs could Westlife play?
Westlife started the Wild Dreams Tour on 1 July at Hop Farm in Kent.
The most recent shows were at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 9 July.
Setlist.fm confirmed the songs played during that show, they were as follows:
- Starlight
- Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)
- When You’re Looking Like That
- Fool Again
- If I Let You Go
- My Love
- Swear It Again
- Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music(ABBA cover)
- What About Now (Daughtry cover)
- Mandy (Scott English cover)
- What Makes a ManPlay Video
- Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already TherePlay Video
- World of Our OwnPlay Video
- Flying Without Wings
Encore
- Hello My Love
- You Raise Me Up(Secret Garden cover)
Will the concert go ahead if it is raining?
Scarborough Open Air Theatre says on its website: “Absolutely! Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
“However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately. The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
“The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.”
What can’t you take into the venue?
The following items are prohibited:
- Alcohol
- Animals except registered assistance dogs
- Luggage
- Computers, laptops, iPads and tablets
- Large bags over A4 size
- Pro video and still cameras
- Cans
- Drugs
- Helmets
- Food and drink - except 500ml sealed water bottle
- Lasers
- Glass bottles
- Aerosols
- Flags
- Knives, scalpels and syringes
- Selfie stick
- Umbrella
- Flares and pyrotechnics
- Signs
- Explosives
- Medicines without a prescription or doctor’s note
- Power banks
- Backpacks
- Toxic substances
- Chairs
When are Westlife playing Wembley?
Westlife will play Wembley Stadium in London on 6 August.
What are the other UK and Ireland dates?
Westlife will play these dates in UK and Ireland on the tour:
- 6 August - Wembley Stadium, London
- 12 August - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork
- 13 August - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork
- 17 November - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 19 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 20 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 22 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 24 November - AO Arena, Manchester
- 25 November - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 26 November - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 28 November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 30 November - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 3 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 4 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 5 December - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 7 December - O2 Arena, London
- 8 December - Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 9 December - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 11 December - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 12 December - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 15 December - SSE Arena, Belfast
- 16 December - SSE Arena, Belfast
- 17 December - SSE Arena, Belfast
- 18 December - SSE Arena, Belfast