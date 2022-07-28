Dani California is coming to California as Red Hot Chili Peppers continue their stadium tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to put the Californication in California in their next couple of shows.

The funk-rock legends have returned stateside after a recent series of shows in Europe.

After a string of shows in their native California, the Chili Peppers will play shows across the United States with a number of special guests.

If you have tickets or thinking of getting them, here is all you need to know:

When and where is Red Hot Chili Peppers next tour date?

The Chili Peppers returned to the states from Europe last week, playing a show in Denver on 23 July.

For the next stop on the tour they will be playing Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday (29 July).

It the second of three shows in California this weekend.

The band played Petco Park in San Diego yesterday (27 July).

What is the address for Levi’s Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium is the home of San Fransisco 49ers.

It is located in Santa Clara.

The full address is: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States.

It is approximately 40 miles south of San Francisco.

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs on stage. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

What time will the concert start?

The concert at Levi’s Stadium is scheduled to start at 6.30pm (local time) on 29 July.

There will be two support acts before the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets start at $59 on Ticketmaster and are still available for the Santa Clara show.

According to the band’s website the show in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, is sold out.

What is the possible setlist?

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs played by the band at Petco Park in San Diego on 27 July.

It was as follows:

Intro Jam

Around the World

Dani California

The Zephyr Song

Here Ever After

Mommy, Where’s Daddy? (Instrumental jam)

Snow ((Hey Oh))

I Like Dirt

These Are the Ways

Throw Away Your Television

She’s a Lover

Right on Time

Suck My Kiss

Otherside

Black Summer

Californication (followed by a jam of “What Is Soul?” by Funkadelic)

Give It Away

Encore

I Could Have Lied

By the Way

What time does Levi’s Stadium open?

The parking lot will open at 3pm (local time) and the gates will open at 4.30pm.

The concert will begin at 6.30pm.

Who are the support acts?

For the Santa Clara and Los Angeles shows this weekend, the Chili Peppers will be supported by Beck and Thundercat.

In Seattle on 3 August, they will be supported by The Strokes and Thundercat, with The Strokes supporting them again on 6 August in Paradise, Nevada, along with King Princess.

From 10 August through 8 September, the support acts will be The Strokes and Thundercat again.

St Vincent and Thundercat will support the band at Fenway Park on 10 September.

The Strokes and Thundercat will again be the support acts on 15 September and 18 September.

What are the dates on the tour?

29 July - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara

31 July - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, LA

3 August - T-Mobile Park- Seattle

6 August - Allegiant Stadium - Paradise, Nevada

10 August - Truist Park - Cumberland

12 August - Nissan Stadium - Nashville

14 August - Comercia Park - Detroit

17 August - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

19 August - Soldier Field - Chicago

21 August - Rogers Center - Toronto, Canada

30 August - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens

1 September - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte

3 September - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia

8 September - Nationals Park - Washington D.C.

10 September - Fenway Park - Boston

15 September - Camping World Stadium - Orlando

18 September - Globe Life Center - Arlington

Who is Anthony Kiedis?

Anthony Kiedis is the lead singer of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He formed the band in Los Angeles with guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Flea, and drummer Jack Irons in 1983.