Fans ‘heartbroken’ as Red Hot Chilli Peppers gig is cancelled

Fans who travelled hundreds of miles to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been left ‘heartbroken’ after the show was cancelled.

The concert was due to take place at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park tonight (1 July) but it has been axed due to an unspecified illness.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their show in Glasgow, part of their 2022 world tour (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

In a post on social media this morning, the Red Hot Chili Peppers said: “RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Tom Cotterill, a journalist based in Portsmouth, has been waiting a decade to see the Chili Peppers live and yesterday flew to Glasgow especially for the gig.

The heartbroken 33-year-old told NationalWorld: “This is a huge kick in the teeth. My friend Dan found out about the cancellation minutes after his plane landed at Glasgow then he called me.

“When I heard about it, my heart just sank. I’d been looking forward to this for months.

“Apparently the plane had been full of Chilis fans who were absolutely devastated by the news.

“It wouldn’t have been so bad if the gig was more local to us. But we have literally travelled hundreds of miles from the other side of the country to see them.

“Now we’re both at a loss of what to do and where to go in Glasgow. It’s just massively heartbreaking.”

Tom added: “I hope the band get better soon.”

Fans who were due to attend the show have been asked to hold onto their tickets and “wait for an update soon”.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are due to head to Europe and play a show in Belgium on Sunday.