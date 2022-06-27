Wimbledon’s order of play for the opening day includes British hopefuls Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie

Wimbledon 2022 is kicking off today (27 June) with both Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu set to be in action.

While most of the focus at the London event will be on the stars gracing the famous SW19 turf, Wimbledon is also synonymous with British summertime food and drink.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how much will a portion of strawberries and cream set you back at this year’s championships - and what are the rules for bringing along your own food and drink?

Here’s everything you need to know.

How much is strawberries and cream at Wimbledon? Here’s what you need to know (image: Getty Images)

Why do they serve strawberries and cream at Wimbledon?

Strawberries and cream have been a feature of the Wimbledon tennis championships since the very first tournament in 1877.

The 200 people who turned up to the first final at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club (as it was then known) were said to have been treated to the British classic.

While no one knows the exact reason why the summertime dessert was served up, there are two possible explanations.

Strawberries and cream are synonymous with Wimbledon (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The first is that the 1877 event was held during the British strawberry season.

The second reason is that Thomas Wolsey - a key figure during the reign of Henry VIII - served strawberries and cream together at a banquet in 1509.

Wolsey was known to have had tennis courts at his residence - Hampton Court Palace - so a tradition may well have started there.

How much is strawberries and cream at WImbledon?

Wimbledon has kept the price of its strawberries and cream locked since 2010.

A minimum portion of 10 strawberries with a dollop of cream will set you back £2.50.

Wimbledon’s strawberries are handpicked in Kent on the morning of every day’s play in SW19 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

If you follow a plant-based diet, you can now also get a vegan alternative to cream at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The strawberries come from Kent berry grower Hugh Lowe Farms and have to meet ‘Class 1’ requirements - i.e. they are deemed to be of good quality and can only have minor blemishes.

They are hand-picked and delivered on the morning of each day’s play, meaning they are likely to be the freshest strawberries you’ll ever taste (unless you happen to be able to pick your own).

According to the AELTC, more than 38.4 tons of strawberries are picked and then eaten during the two weeks Wimbledon is on for.

Almost 2 million individual strawberries are eaten at Wimbledon every year (image: AFP/Getty Images)

That is the equivalent of 1.92 million individual pieces of fruit, or 190,900 portions of strawberries and cream.

Around 445 kilograms of raspberries - roughly 140,000 punnets - are also consumed at the tennis tournament.

What food and drink can you take to Wimbledon?

While you can get everything you need on-site at SW19, you are also allowed to take food and drink with you.

But you are limited in how much you can bring as the AELTC does not allow cool boxes or hampers.

Andy Murray will be aiming or a return to winning ways at Wimbledon 2022 (image: Getty Images)

There are also strict rules around alcohol.

You are allowed to bring the equivalent of the following per person:

One bottle of wine or champagne (750ml)

Two cans of beer (500ml)

Two cans of premixed cocktails

Spirits and fortified wines are not allowed into Wimbledon, so don’t expect to be able to mix your Pimm’s courtside while watching Rafael Nadal.

You also have to make sure that any drinks you take onto the show courts (Centre Court and Courts 1, 2, 3, 12 and 18) are in covered vessels.