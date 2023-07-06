Novak Djokovic is bidding to secure a record-continuing 24th Grand Slam as he lights up the courts in SW19. The 36-year-old from Serbia is also on track to complete the calendar slam after his wins in Australia and Roland Garros earlier this year.

He could become the first person since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the feat but must win on the Wimbledon grass first. Djokovic secured dominant wins over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin and Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the first and second round and could now face the three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the upcoming third round.

Following his win on Centre Court against Thompson, the seven-time Wimbledon winner said: “I try to enjoy every moment I spend on this court, especially at this stage of my career where I am still trying to push forward with the young guns. We have a very romantic and special relationship this court and I.”

As Djokovic looks to equal Roger Federer’s record at the British Grand Slam, here is all you need to know about his upcoming match...

When is Djokovic playing?

Djokovic will play his third round match tomorrow, Friday 7 July, although the timings have not yet been confirmed and will be subject to the fixture-lengths of those playing before him.

How to watch Djokovic at Wimbledon

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Djokovic playing?

Djokovic’s third round fixture will see him face either the 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina or Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

23-year-old Etcheverry has only played one Wimbledon tournament before, in 2022, and reached the first round. He is, however, a French Open quarter-finalist - a feat he achieved in just his second year at the event earlier in 2023. He is ranked 32 in the ATP rankings and has previously enjoyed a career high of 30.

Wawrinka is a former world number three but currently sits 88 in the ATP rankings. The 38-year-old has played 16 Wimbledon tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015. The Swiss star is a three-time Grand Slam winner, winning the 2014 Australian Open; 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

Who could Djokovic face next?

If Djokovic makes the fourth round of the tournament, he will come up against either Britain’s Jan Choinski, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti or Jaume Munar.

Who else is playing Wimbledon 2023?

Djokovic is the tournament favourite but it is Carlos Alcaraz who is the top seed at Wimbledon 2023 and the current world number one. Following his first round fixture against Jeremy Chardy, the young Spaniard will take on Chardy’s compatriot Alexandre Muller in the second round tomorrow.

Britain is still represented by Andy Murray, Cam Norrie, Liam Broady, Jan Choinski and Katie Boulter. Murray beat fellow British player Ryan Peniston in their first round battle and will now take on the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two while Norrie is preparing to face America’s Chris Eubanks.