Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian tennis star, has reached her second consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final after a win over the former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

In Sunday’s (9July) fixture against the 19th seed, Svitolina won 2-6 6-4 7-6 and will now prepare to face the current world number one Iga Swiatek in the final eight of the Wimbledon Championship. The 28-year-old had never before beaten Azarenka and did so after coming back from a set and break down to win in a match-tie break.

Speaking after the match, Svitolina said: “I think after giving birth to our daughter, this is the second happiest moment of my life. It was an extremely tough match.”

However, Svitolina’s phenomenal run has come at a personal cost as the new-mother revealed she was supposed to attend a Harry Styles’ concert in Vienna on Saturday night but instead was preparing for her match against Azarenka.

The British pop star is performing is European leg of his world tour, Harry Styles Love On Tour, and has since responded to the Ukrainian tennis player, offering her tickets to any of the remaining four concerts she is able to attend.

Elina Svitolina celebrates match point over Victoria Azarenka

What has been said?

The interaction with the former One Direction member began when Svitolina, Gael Monfils’ wife, took to her social media to say: “I was supposed to go see my fav Harry Styles concert in Vienna tomorrow... But Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

Following her win, she was then asked on court about missing the concert to which she said: “I hope Harry Styles is watching” miming a heart shape and it transpired the 29-year-old pop star was indeed watching.

On Instagram, Styles said: “Congratulations. We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H.”

When is Svitolina next in action?

Svitolina will now take on Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals on Tuesday 11 July with the time yet to be determined. The match will be available to watch on BBC with fans able to stream the action on BBC iPlayer.

Svitolina was born in Odessa, Ukraine, and following her win over the Belarusian Azarenka, the 28-year-old said: “I was thinking back home there’s lots of people watching and cheering for me. I know how much it means to them and any moments that they can share happiness.”

