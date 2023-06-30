Emma Raducanu has been forced to sit out of her home Grand Slam tournament after undergoing surgeries on both of her wrists in May. The competition, which starts on Monday (10 July), will see Katie Boulter as the top ranked Briton in the Ladies’ singles competition and the tennis star has previously reached the third round of the tournament.

Boulter has also enjoyed a phenomenal start to the grass court season, winning the Rothesay Open in Nottingham just a few weeks ago and she will be joined by the likes of Harriet Dart and Heather Watson who have been granted wildcards to enter the main draw of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek is this year’s top seed and will hope to improve on her 2022 performance which saw her beaten by Alize Cornet in the third round.

Katie Boulter ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Full Ladies’ Singles draw

(The groupings indicate who the winner of each pair will face in the second round)

First Half:

I Swiatek (1) vs L Zhu

M Trevisan vs S Sorribes Tormo

D Parry vs H Dart (wc)

L Frehvirtova vs P Martic

M Linette (23) vs J Teichmann

B Strycova vs M Zanevska

D Collins vs J Grabher

K Swan (wc) vs B Bencic (14)

D Kasatkina (11) vs G Dolehide

J Burrage (wc) vs C McNally

N Podoroska vs T Martincova

Y Yuan (Q) vs V Azarenka (19)

Elise Mertens (28) vs V Hruncakova (Q)

V Williams (wc) vs E Svitolina (wc)

S Hunter (Q) vs X Wang

S Kenn (Q) vs C Gauff (7)

Jessica Pegula (4) vs L Davis

C Bucsa vs K Rakhimova

C Osorio vs E Cocciaretto

R Masarova vs M Sherif (31)

L Tsurenko vs C Liu

Q Zheng (24) vs K Siniakova

A Parks vs A Friedsam

A Bogdan vs L Samsonova (15)

V Kudermetova (12) vs K Kanepi

M Vondrousova vs P Stearns

S Stephens vs R Peterson

S Zhang vs D Vekic (20)

M Bouzkova (32) vs S Waltert (Q)

A Kontaveit vs L Stefanini (Q)

K Baindl vs L Fernandez

K Volynets vs C Garcia (5)

Second half:

Ons Jabeur (6) vs M Frech

Y Bonaventure vs Z Bai (Q)

A Bondar vs B Andreescu

J Bouzas Maneiro (Q) vs A Kalinina (26)

KA Pliskova (18) vs N Stevanovic (Q)

C Zhou (Q) vs T Korpatsch

A Sasnovich vs N Parrizas Diaz

J Paolini vs P Kvitova (9)

B Haddad Maia (13) vs Y Putintseva

J Cristian vs L Bronzetti

S Cirstea vs T Maria

G Minnen (Q) vs J Ostapenko (17)

B Pera (27) vs V Tomova

K Boulter (wc) vs D Saville

N Hibino vs A Cornet

S Rogers vs E Rybakina (3)

M Sakkari (8) vs M Kostyuk

A Riske-Amritraj vs P Badosa

V Golubic (Q) vs A Schmiedlova

S Kartal (wc) vs M Keys (25)

A Potapova (22) vs C Naef (Q)

K Juvan (Q) vs M Betova

M Andreeva (Q) vs X Wang

Heather Watson (wc) vs B Krejcikova (10)

K Muchova (16) vs J Niemeier

L Nsokova vs D Galfi

M Brengle vs S Errani

E Navarro vs E Alexandrova (21)

I Begu (29) vs R Marino

Y Wickmayer (Q) vs A Blinkova