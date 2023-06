The summer transfer window officially opened on Wednesday 14 June in the Premier League and we have already witnessed some bold moves with treble-winners Manchester City losing their captain Ilkay Gundogan.

There are still several big moves we are all expecting to see as the summer season heats up. Europa Conference League winners West Ham have reportedly rejected the Citizens’ £90 million bid for their captain Declan Rice while Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek is allegedly close to joining Serie A’s AC Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, as we ponder on all the deals that are likely to come over the coming weeks, here are all the moves and releases we have seen so far...

Here are all the done deals so far this summer transfer window:

Arsenal in:

Nicolas Pepe - loan ended

Arsenal out:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - released

Pablo Mari - Monza (undisclosed)

Matt Smith - released

Aston Villa in:

Youri Tielemans - Leicester (free)

Declan Rice is set to join Manchester City by the end of the summer

Aston Villa out:

Jed Steer - Released

Brad Young - Released

Ashley Young - Released

Caleb Chuckwuemeka - Crawley

Bournemouth in:

Justin Kluivert - Roma (undisclosed)

Hamed Traore - Sassuolo (£20m)

Bournemouth out:

Jefferson Lerma - Crystal Palace (free)

Jack Stacey - Norwich (free)

Jordan Zemura - Udinese (free)

Junior Stanislas - Released)

Brentford in:

Romeo Beckham - Inter Miami (undisclosed)

Ethan Brierley - Rochdale (undisclosed)

Mark Flekken - Freiburg (£11m)

Ji-soo Kim - Seongnam (undisclosed)

Kevin Schade - Freiburg (£20m)

Brentford out:

Pontus Jansson - Malmo (free)

Tariqe Fosu - Released

Saman Ghoddos - Released

Joel Valencia - Released

Brighton in:

Joao Pedro - Watford (undisclosed)

James Milner - Liverpool (free)

Mahmoud Dahoud - Borussia Dortmund (undisclosed)

Brighton out:

Alex MacAllister - Liverpool (£35m)

Taylor Richards - QPR (undisclosed)

Antef Tsoungui - Feyenoord (undisclosed)

Teddy Jenks - Forest Green Rovers (free)

James Beadle - Oxford United (loan)

Haydon Roberts - Bristol City (free)

Burnley in:

Jordan Beyer - Borussia Monchengladbach (undisclosed)

Michael Obafemi - Swansea (undisclosed)

Dara O’Shea - West Brom (undisclosed)

Lawrence Vigouroux - Leyont Orient (free)

Burnley out:

Ashley Barnes - Norwich (free)

Lukas Jensen - Lincoln (free)

Matthew Lowton - Released

Will Norris - Released

Lewis Thomas - Harrogate (free)

Chelsea in:

Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle (£17.27m)

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig (£52m)

Chelsea out:

Xavier Simons - Hull (free)

Ethan Wady - Released

Sam McClelland - Released

Prince Adegoke - Released

Derrick Abu - Released

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Released

Juan Castillo - Released

Juan Castillo - Released

Dujon Sterling - Rangers (free)

Jayden Wareham - Released

Nathan Baxter - Bolton (free)

N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad (free)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Al Hilal (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace in:

Jefferson Lerma - Bournemouth (free)

Crystal Palace out:

Jack Butland - Rangers (free)

James McArthur - Released

Luka Milivojevic - Released

Everton out:

Tom Davies - Released

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne (undisclosed)

Isaac Price - Standard Liege (free)

Asmir Begovic - Released

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Fulham out:

Shane Duffy - Norwich (free)

Sylvester Jasper - Portimonense (compensation)

Joe Bryan - Released

Paulo Gazzaniga - Girona (free)

Taye Ashby-Hammond - Stevenage (free)

Steven Sessegnon - Released

Sonny Hilton - Released

Liverpool in:

Alexis MacAllister (£35m)

Liverpool out:

Naby Keita - Werder Bremen (free)

Roberto Firmino - Released

James Milner - Released

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Released

Calvin Ramsay - Preston (loan)

Harvey Davies - Crewe (loan)

Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen (undisclosed)

Luton out:

Josh Neufville - AFC Wimbledon (free)

Sonny Bradley - Released

Harry Isted - Released

Henri Lansbury - Released

Manchester City in:

Spike Brits - AFC Wimbledon (undisclosed)

Manchester City out:

Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona (free)

Terrell Agyemang - Middlesbrough (free)

Manchester United out:

Di’Shon Bernard - Released

Ethan Galbraith - Released

Phil Jones - Released

Zidane Iqbal - Released

Axel Tuanzebe - Released

Newcastle in:

Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub (undisclosed)

Newcastle out:

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest (undisclosed)

Yankuba Minteh - Feyenoord (loan)

Matty Longstaff - Released

Ciaran Clark - Released

Nottingham Forest in:

Chris Wood - Newcastle (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest out:

Will Swan - Mansfield (undisclosed)

Andre Ayew - Released

Cafu - Released

Adnan Kanuric - Released

Jack Colback - Released

Jesse Lingard - Released

Jordan Smith - Released

Lyle Taylor - Released

Sheffield United out:

George Broadbent - Doncaster (undisclosed)

Kyron Gordon - Released

Jack O’Connell - Released

Billy Sharp - Released

Enda Stevens - Released

Tottenham in:

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus £25.6m

Tottenham out:

Lucas Moura - Released

West Ham out:

Arthur Masuaku - Besiktas (undisclosed)

Manuel Lanzini - Released

Armstrong Oko-Flex - Released

Wolves in: