Newcastle United are closing in on a huge deal to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The Italian midfielder is expected to sign a six-year deal with the North East club in one of the biggest moves of the transfer window so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Magpies are hoping to strengthen their team ahead of the new season as they prepare for the prospect of Champions League football for the first time since 2003.

Tonali is viewed as one of the most talented midfielders in Italy’s top division - he won the Serie A title with his boyhood club AC Milan in 2021/22 and was a part of the team which reached the Champions League semi-final last season.

But what has been said about Tonali’s move to the Premier League and what can Newcastle fans expect from the midfielder?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Sandro Tonali joining Newcastle?

Sandro Tonali has been a key player for AC Milan in recent years. (Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali is expected to leave AC Milan this summer and Newcastle appear to have won the race to secure his signature. Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso told Italian media that the transfer is worth around £68.5 million including add ons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riso commented: “When such an important offer is received it is difficult to refuse both for the club and the player.”

Riso added that personal terms had been agreed between Newcastle and Tonali. The Italian midfielder is expected to sign a six year contract with the club.

Who is Sandro Tonali?

Sandro Tonali has been capped 14 times for Italy. (Getty Images)

Tonali is a 23-year-old defensive midfielder who has represented the Italian national team on 14 occasions. He progressed through the academy of Brescia in August 2017 and made his professional debut at just 17 years old.

The Italian quickly established himself as a first team regular and in his second full campaign he helped his side win the Serie B title. Tonali’s performances received huge praise from football experts throughout the season and he was awarded the league’s young player of the year award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brescia were relegated back to Serie B the following season, but Tonali continued to impress and he earned his first full cap for the Italian national team.

Tonali’s performances attracted the attention of his boyhood club AC Milan and he signed for the Italian giants in 2020 on a season long loan deal, which was eventually made permanent.

Tonali went on to establish himself as a fan favourite at AC Milan and his performances drew comparisons to club icons Genaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo.

The young midfielder was a regular first team fixture for AC Milan in 2021/22 as they won the league for the first time in 12 years. Tonali was also a part of the team which reached the semi-final of last year’s Champions League.

What can fans expect from Sandro Tonali?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonali operates in the defensive midfield role and it is expected that Bruno Guimaraes will feature in a more attacking role for the Magpies if the transfer is completed.

Tonali is known for his durability and he was the Milan player with the most games played (48), most chances created (90) and most tackles won (56).

The young midfielder also recorded an impressive nine assists for the Rossoneri which was only topped by winger Rafael Leao.

Sandro Tonali FIFA rating

Tonali has a rating of 84 on FIFA 23 and he is the joint third highest rated player on the AC Milan team behind Mike Maignan (87) and Theo Hernandez (85).

Advertisement

Advertisement