England Under 21 squad are now through to the quarter-finals stage of the Euros championship after beating Israel 2-0 in their second ground stage fixture. The Young Lions still have one more group game before reaching the knock-out stages but after two wins from two matches, they have secured their place in the last eight of the competition.

Speaking after the match, the England U-21 midfielder Angel Gomes said there is “no better time to be an England player”as he admits “it’s a long tournament, we all just want to do well and I want to play and progress. The manager, Southgate, as we can see Marc Guehi, a lot of young players are getting opportunities. There’s no better time to be a young England player.”

Following their recent triumph, which saw goals from both Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe - the only player in the squad with a senior cap - Smith Rowe said he is now confident the squad can go on to win the tournament: “We had that talk before we even came over here. We have the confidence that we want to make a statement in this tournament and believe that we can go all the way and win it. We just have to make sure we take each game as it comes.”

Germany lost 2-1 to Czech Republic in the group’s other fixture and will need to beat Lee Carsley’s England squad if the defending champions are hopeful of reaching the final eight.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s next fixture in the U21s Euros tournament...

Emile Smith Rowe scored his second goal in two matches as England beat Israel in U21 Euros

When is England U21 next in action?

England will play their final group fixture on Wednesday 28 June with the match kicking off at 5pm BST. The match will be played at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia, which can house up to 20,035 spectators.

They will then have a four-day break before the quarter-final fixture on Sunday 2 July. This match will once again kick-off at 5pm and, as yet, they do not know their opponents. It will be the runners-up from Group A which consists of Georgia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal all currently able to qualify for the knockout stage.

How to watch England U21 Euros campaign

No UK-based TV company decided to bid for the rights to show the Young Lions in action. The match will, however, be available to stream through the UEFA website for free.

England U21 squad