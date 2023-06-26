BBC and ITV have confirmed which matches they will show after controversial broadcasting rights battle

BBC and ITV have now finally been able to confirm which matches they will show when the FIFA Women’s World Cup starts in under a month’s time.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had previously threatened a European TV blackout if rights offers were not improved but the two British broadcasting sites have been able to agree a deal with football’s governing body that will allow domestic viewers to watch the matches when the tournament begins in Australia and New Zealand. England’s Lionesses are set to kick-off in their first match of the tournament on 22 July against Haiti.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We have shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with FIFA for the upcoming tournament. The growth of the women’s game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final last summer on TV.

Alessia Russo in action at Euros 2022. She will be part of Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup squad

Similarly, ITV’s director of Sport Niall Sloane said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring comprehensive coverage of the Women’s World Cup, free to air to our audiences with both live and highlights broadcasts across ITV and ITVX. This tournament promises to provide memorable moments with the popularity of women’s football continuing to grow.”

Here is all you need to know about where to find England’s matches at the upcoming Women’s World Cup (all times are BST)...

What channel are England’s matches on?

22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti - ITV

28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark - BBC

1 August, 12:00: China v England - ITV

What channel are the Group Stage matches on?