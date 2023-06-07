There is a big challenge ahead of England as they face their Australian counterparts in the 2023 Women’s Ashes series.

A big summer of cricket is just weeks away as England Women prepare to host their Australian counterparts in the 2023 Women’s Ashes.

Heather Knight’s side have not been in action since they fell to a six-run defeat against hosts South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final in February. But there is a determination to move on from that blow and rack up what would be a famous win against a strong Australian side over the coming month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an action-packed series lying in wait, NationalWorld takes a look at everything you need to know about the 2023 Women’s Ashes.

What is the format of the Women’s Ashes?

Unlike the men’s version, where England and Australia meet in a straight five match series, the format of the women’s Ashes spans the main three formats of cricket. There will be one four-day test match, as well as three One Day International (ODI) matches and three T20 international matches.

A points system will be utilised to calculate the winning team, with a Test win worth four points or two points apiece if the game ends in a draw. Each ODI and T20 win secures two points, or a point piece if the match is drawn.

Who are the current holders of the Women’s Ashes?

England head into this home series looking to reclaim the Ashes after they fell to a 12-4 defeat down under last year. England’s points in the series all came from draws as their homes dominated across the formats.

What is the schedule of the 2023 Women’s Ashes?

Test match: 22nd-26th June (Trent Bridge)

1st T20: 1st July (Edgbaston) 6.35pm

2nd T20: 5th July (The Oval) 6pm

3rd T20: 8th July (Lord’s) 6.35pm

1st ODI: 12th July (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) 1pm

2nd ODI: 16th July (The Ageas Bowl, Southampton) 11am

Advertisement

Advertisement