The Ashes is coming back to England this summer but for the first time in over a century there is no Test match in the calendar for August.

This year's series is being billed as the most interesting England and Australia match-up since the iconic 2005 blockbuster event as a new, aggressive home side under Brendon McCullum promises to attack on the front foot.

England haven't won the Ashes since 2015 and holders Australia are looking to retain the Urn for the fourth edition running - a run of form that hasn't been seen since the Aussie dominance of the 1990s.

The first Test match will begin at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16 and an action-packed six weeks will see all five matches completed by Monday, July 31.

It's the first time in 139 years that the summer Ashes series will not include a fixture in the month of August in a controversial move confirmed last year.

Here's why there is no August Test match in the Ashes this year, and when cricket fans can therefore turn their attention to The Hundred.

When and where are The Ashes Test matches taking place this summer?

The Ashes begin at Edgbaston next Friday and then will tour the UK with stops at Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Kia Oval in an action-packed month and a half of cricket action.

Ben Stokes and Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum ahead of Ireland Test

Here is the full list of text fixtures:

First Test, Edgbaston, - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20

Second Test, Lord's - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2

Third Test, Clean Slate Headingley - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10

Fourth Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23

Fifth Test, The Kia Oval - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31

Why is there no Ashes Test match this August?

For the first time in 139 years, there is no Test match in August and that decision did not come from either cricketing board or side involved, but rather from broadcasters Sky Sports.

According to the Daily Mail , Sky made a specific request that no Ashes matches be scheduled in August to avoid clashes with the start of the Premier League season.

The Urn was first presented in 1883 (Image: Getty Images)

A report stated that the broadcaster's 'desire to avoid a clash between their prime cricket and football offerings was the major factor' in the decision.

Last year Sky extended its broadcast deal with the ECB and signed a new four-year deal worth £880 million. It means the broadcaster has a strong influence over scheduling, but the report adds that the ECB was happy to accommodate keeping the Ashes away from August. The Premier League season for 2023/24 will kick off on August 12.

When does The Hundred begin?