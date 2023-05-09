Manchester City are the only Premier League side still in the running to receive full UEFA Champions League pay day They will play Real Madrid

Reaching the Champions League is not just a goal teams wish to achieve for the prestige it brings. It is often a primary objective for those hoping to increase their cash-flow and increase a club’s payout. While four English clubs and two Scottish clubs were able to reach the tournament proper, only one remains as we head into the penultimate stage of the competition.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Celtic have also all confirmed that they will feature in next season’s Champions league competition following successful domestic campaigns. As it stands, Newcastle and Manchester United will join them from the Premier League but Liverpool are dangerously close to pipping the Red Devils to the fourth available spot for Premier League teams.

Covid-19 greatly impacted the amount teams can now earn through the UCL with UEFA stating that for the next four to five seasons, money would be ‘withheld’ and allocated to Covid-19 relief programs within European football. However, the payday still remains a considerable amount and as the final stages of the competition approach, here is all you need to know about the purse pot in the Champions League...

Real Madrid lift the UCL trophy in May 2022 after taking home over €82m

Champions League prize money for 2022/23

Last years’ champions Real Madrid took home a total €83.2 million (£72,4m) following their Champions League campaign as well as an additional €4.5 million (£3.9m) for winning the UEFA Super Cup in August. This year, a team winning the entire competition as well as a perfect group stage performance would earn the maximum of €85.14 million.

UEFA released the detailed figures which said there would be a total purse of €2.032 billion (£1.72b) available with 55% allocated based on performance and the remaining 45% is split across the 32 group stage participants in two other ways: coefficient payout and broadcast market payout.

Performance-based prize money:

Winner: €20m

Runner-up: €15.5m

Semifinalists: €12.5m

Quarterfinalists: €10.6m

Round of 16: €9.6m

Group-stage wins: €2.8m

Group-stage draws: €930k

Reaching the group stage: €15.64m

Coefficient payout (30%)

A total of €600.6 million (£522m) is paid out to all the 32 clubs who reach the UCL group stage, based on a coefficient algorithm which ranks their European performance over a 10-year period.

Teams are ranked from first to 32nd with bonus points given to those who lift the trophy. The lowest-ranked team earns one share (€1.137m) while the top-ranked team earns 32 shares (€36.38m)

Broadcast market payout (15%)

€300.3 million, or 15% of the total purse money, is made available as part of the broadcast revenues once all the broadcast details are finalised around the continent. The national federation for each country represented in the UEFA Champions league is provided a share of this money based on the proportional value of each TV market and they then distribute that money to participating UCL clubs.

When are remaining UCL fixtures for 2022/23?

Tuesday 9 May: Real Madrid vs Man City - 8pm

Wednesday 10 May: AC Milan vs Inter Milan - 8pm

Tuesday 16 May: Inter Milan vs AC Milan - 8pm

Wednesday 17 May: Man City vs Real Madrid - 8pm