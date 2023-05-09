Manchester City are targeting the terrific Treble this season as they are just a few matches away from FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory. Pep Guardiola’s side will face one of the most dominant forces in Europe as they hope to reach the grand finale of the UCL next month.

Real Madrid are, without question, the most successful side in Europe with a record number of UCL trophies to their name. They will, however, prepare to take on a side which has not been beaten since February and contains one of the most prolific strikers of the 2022/23 season in Erling Haaland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

History indicates that Real Madrid have the upper hand heading into what is set to be a fiery semi-final, but if there was ever a time for Manchester City to edge past Los Blancos, now appears to be the season.

Here is all you need to know about their UCL triumphs...

When is Real Madrid vs Man City?

The first leg of the semi-final will take place later today, Tuesday 9 May, with kick-off set for 8pm. Santiago Bernabeu will host the first fixture before the Etihad Stadium in Manchester hosts next week’s return leg.

The second-leg will take place on Wednesday 17 May with kick-off also scheduled for 8pm and BT Sport will have coverage from both fixtures, available on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth UCL trophy with Real Madrid in 2018

How many UCL trophies have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid are the most successful side in the UEFA Champions League and have 14 trophies to their name, eight of which have come from 1998 onwards. They have also been finalists on three other occasions, the last of which was in 1981 when they lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s top scorer in the UCL with 114 goals to his name while Iker Casillas made the most appearances with 162 caps in Los Blancos’s UCL campaigns alone.

Here are their trophy years and results:

1955/56: 4-3 vs Reims

1956/57: 2-0 vs Fiorentina

1957/58: 3-2 vs Milan

1958/59: 2-0 vs Reims

1959/60: 7-3 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

1965/66: 2-1 vs Partizan

1997/98: 1-0 vs Juventus

1999/2000: 3-0 vs Valencia

2001/2000: 2-1 vs Bayer Leverkusen

2013/14: 4-1 vs Atletico Madrid

2015/16: 1-1 (5-3) vs Atletico Madrid

2016/17: 4-1 vs Juventus

2017/18: 3-1 vs Liverpool

2021/22: 1-0 vs Liverpool

How many UCL trophies do Manchester City have?

Manchester City have never won a UEFA Champions League or European trophy. They have only once reached the final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in 2020/21 and have reached the semi-finals on three other occasions, including this season.

Since 2013, Manchester City have always progressed through the group stages into the knockout rounds of the tournament and last season saw them lose to Real Madrid 5-4 on aggregate in the penultimate match of the tournament.

Here is their UCL record since 2011: