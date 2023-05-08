League 1 play-offs: key dates, fixtures and how to watch on UK TV

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have already qualified for promotion to Championship but four teams are left to battle it out in League One play-offs

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have confirmed their place in next year’s Championship League after an incredible season saw Plymouth secure 101 points and Ipswich earn themselves 98 points.

However there is still much to play for following the conclusion of final matchday. Four sides are still in with a shot of reaching England’s second-tier of football as they prepare for the League One play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, finishing third in the League on 96 points and will now prepare to face Peterborough in the playoffs while Barnsley and Bolton will also battle it out in the hope of earning that final spot.

Here is all you need to know as four teams bid to play against the likes of Bristol City, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers next year...

How do the play-offs work?

In League One, the top two finishers are automatically promoted to the Championship but the final place is up for grabs. The four teams finishing third, fourth, fifth and sixth places in League One standings will all get their chance to qualify for the second-tier of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate scoring in final match of the normal season

The battle begins with two-legged semi-finals as well as the final showdown at Wembley. The third-placed side is paired with the sixth-placed team while the fourth-place team will face the fifth-placed squad.

When are the League One playoffs?

The first leg of the League One playoff semi finals will take place on Friday 12 May and Saturday 13 May while the return legs will take place on Thursday 18 May and Friday 19 May

The 2023 League One play-off final will then take place on Monday 29 May at Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST and tickets will become available when the teams for the final have been confirmed.

Semi-finals:

Friday 12 May: Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday 13 May: Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley

Thursday 18 May: Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough United

Friday 19 May: Barnsley vs Bolton Wanderers

Final:

Monday 29 May: Sheffield Wednesday/Peterborough vs Barnsley or Bolton - 3pm Wembley

How to watch the League One 2023 playoffs

Sky Sports will have all the action with three out of the four semi-final fixtures available on Sky Sports Main Event. All matches will also be available on Sky Sports Football and this dedicated football channel will also cover the final at the end of May.

Fans with Sky Sport subscriptions can also stream the action on Sky Go. Subscriptions for Sky Sports cost from £24 extra a month or Sky, Netflix and Sport packages cost from £46/month.

What are the odds?

According to Skybet, here are the odds for who will get promoted: