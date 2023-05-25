Neymar remains the most expensive transfer in world football after his £200 million move to PSG in 2017

Neymar has been linked with a sensational transfer to Man United. (Getty Images)

Manchester United are the bookmakers' favourites to sign Brazilian talisman Neymar from Paris Saint Germain.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to strengthen their attacking options this summer after the high profile departure of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season.

Neymar is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and he completed a sensational £200 million transfer to join the French giants from Barcelona back in 2017 - this remains the most expensive transfer in football history and it more than doubled the previous record at the time which was set by Manchester United when they signed Paul Pogba.

The Brazilian has experience in performing at elite level for both club and country. He has won leagues in Brazil, Spain and France and he is his country's all-time leading goalscorer at international level with 77 goals.

Neymar’s potential arrival at Old Trafford is one which has the potential to have a huge impact at the top of the Premier League table.

But is Neymar likely to leave PSG this summer and how has Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag responded to the links? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Neymar likely to leave PSG?

Neymar is the most expensive footballer in history. (Getty Images)

Neymar completed a sensational £200 million deal to join PSG in 2017 in a transfer which sent shockwaves around the footballing world.

Since arriving in the French capital, Neymar has scored over 100 goals for the club - lifting four league titles and six domestic cups. He was also voted as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in his debut season.

However, despite his success Neymar has struggled to live up to the expectations of some sections of the supporters and some members of the fanbase were even seen chanting outside his house saying “get out of our club” according to reports from Sky Sports.

PSG’s galacticos are yet to deliver a major honour in Europe’s elite competition and talks around the club suggest that they are likely to move in a different direction in the foreseeable future.

Part of that change could involve the departure of the former world record transfer holder and it is heavily speculated that PSG would be open to listening to offers for Neymar.

Is Neymar likely to join Manchester United?

Erik Ten Hag has refused to comment on speculation linking the club with Neymar. (Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to add firepower to his attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the potential signing of Neymar could offer the club a huge boost in the goalscoring front.

In a recent press conference Ten Hag was asked about the possibility of signing Neymar but he remained coy in his response and simply said: “When I have news, I’ll tell you.”

The Red Devils are currently tipped to be a potential suitor for the Brazilian superstar, but the transfer is likely to be dependent on the ongoing takeover talks at the club as the Glazers continue to talk to potential buyers such as Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

Who else is linked with Neymar?

Neymar is regarded as a top talent in world football and a number of Europe's biggest clubs have been linked with the Brazilian attacker.

Man United are the frontrunners with the bookmakers but they could face huge competition from Chelsea who have been heavily backed by owner Todd Bohely in recent transfer windows.

Neymar’s former club Barcelona are also heavily linked with the attacker and he was part of a Champions League winning team alongside their current manager Xavi.

Champions League newcomers Newcastle and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the Brazil striker along with Manchester United’s arch rivals Manchester City.

Here are the bookmakers favourites to sign Neymar, according to Sky Bet. (odds correct as of 25 May)